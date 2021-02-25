Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Modern Governance 15: Diligent Strengthens Its Exclusive Partnership With Glass Lewis to Help Organizations Design Better Compensation Plans

02/25/2021 | 09:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

With insight into how investors will view compensation plans, organizations can proactively make adjustments and increase stakeholder and shareholder alignment

Diligent Corporation, the leading modern governance company with a platform used by nearly 700,000 board directors and leaders around the globe, today announced its Executive Compensation Solutions. The solutions empower organizations to design executive compensation plans that support stakeholder interests, align with ESG and DEI metrics, and attract and retain the right talent. With these solutions, Diligent offers exclusive access to Glass Lewis’ compensation models.

“As stakeholder capitalism and a heightened focus on ESG and DEI initiatives puts more pressure on organizations to meet certain goals, general counsels and human resources professionals must get executive compensation plans right,” said Brian Stafford, CEO of Diligent. “Our solutions equip organizations with the data and analytics they need to design equitable and responsible compensation plans that their stakeholders expect. As we continue to see more companies tying executive compensation to ESG and DEI metrics, having access to information and insight on how to do so will be paramount.”

With these solutions, Diligent customers can better understand how their compensation plans measure against peers and the market, and as a result, design plans that are on par with industry benchmarks. In addition, customers can quickly search public disclosures to learn how to incorporate important metrics such as ESG and DEI into their plans. Organizations can also have better insight into how stakeholders will view their compensation plans prior to annual general meetings and ensure alignment.

“We update our model and peer comparisons each year to incorporate the evolving perspectives of institutional investors globally,” said Kevin Cameron, Executive Chair of Glass Lewis. “Our goal is to help public companies better understand the perspectives of their investors. We are pleased to bring this intelligence to organizations through our partnership with Diligent.”

The Executive Compensation Solutions were originally introduced by Diligent partner CGLytics in 2018, and support a significant customer base of Fortune 500 companies, compensation consultants, and activist investors. As CGLytics becomes part of the Diligent brand, Glass Lewis’ models will be a foundational component of the Executive Compensation Solutions for customers.

For more information about Diligent’s Executive Compensation Solutions visit https://diligent.com/executive-compensation.

For more information about Diligent’s Modern Governance platforms visit https://diligent.com/news.

About Diligent Corporation
Diligent Corporation is the pioneer of modern governance, empowering leaders to turn effective governance into a competitive advantage. Leveraging unparalleled insights from a team of industry innovators, as well as highly secure, integrated SaaS technologies, Diligent’s industry-leading suite of solutions changes how work gets done at the executive and board levels. Leaders rely on Diligent to drive accountability and transparency, while addressing stakeholder and shareholder priorities. Its applications also help streamline the day-to-day work of board management and committees, and support collaboration and secure information sharing. Designed for both public and private sector organizations, Diligent is helping to usher in a new era of modern governance. The largest global network of directors and executives, Diligent is relied on by 19,000 organizations and nearly 700,000 leaders in more than 90 countries. With an eye towards inclusivity and accessibility, Diligent serves some of the largest public governing bodies, including more than 50% of the Fortune 1000, 70% of the FTSE 100, and 65% of the ASX.

About Glass Lewis
Glass Lewis is the leading independent provider of global governance solutions. We enable institutional investors and publicly listed companies to make sustainable decisions based in research and data. We cover 30,000 meetings each year, across approximately 100 global markets. Our customers include the majority of the world’s largest pension plans, mutual funds, and asset managers who collectively manage over $40 trillion in assets. Our core solutions include Proxy Paper proxy research and Viewpoint proxy vote management platform. More information available at www.glasslewis.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:42aSTEALTHGAS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:42aSTARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:41aBruce Legan Joins The Oakleaf Group as Senior Managing Director and Chief Strategy and Growth Officer
PR
09:41aOAKWORTH CAPITAL BANK : Welcomes Two Board Members to Middle Tennessee Board
PR
09:41aBURGERFI INTERNATIONAL : Martha Stewart leading BurgerFi's innovation team
AQ
09:41aPTA-NEWS : Biofrontera AG: Biofrontera AG announces entry of capital increase into the commercial register
PU
09:41aUpper St. Clair Earns WELL Health-Safety Rating
BU
09:41aTHE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : William Hill plc
DJ
09:39aHOEGH LNG : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:39aMODERN LAND CHINA : Passing away of an independent non-executive director and appointment of chairman of remuneration committee
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden to press for $37 billion to boost chip manufacturing amid shortfall
2STANDARD CHARTERED PLC : STANDARD CHARTERED : StanChart restores dividend, reaffirms targets as COVID-19 halve..
3GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Geely and Volvo to launch powertrain venture after merger scrapped
4UNITED 777 PLANE FLEW FEWER THAN HALF THE FLIGHTS ALLOWED BETWEEN CHECKS: sources
5ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : says back on the road to profitability af..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ