Modern Healthcare Quotes Gorav Jindal on the FTC and Vertical Merger Guidelines

10/21/2021 | 05:44pm EDT
For its article "Revised vertical merger guidelines not expected to sway proposed deals," Modern Healthcare has quoted Akin Gump antitrust partner Gorav Jindal on the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) projected revision of vertical merger guidelines. Vertical mergers involve the combination of companies at different levels of the supply chain; Modern Healthcare cites hospitals acquiring doctors' practices as an example.

Jindal, who served in the FTC's Bureau of Competition, said, "Perhaps the FTC was concerned that courts might rely on elements of the vertical merger guidelines that recognized the potential for procompetitive benefits to clear transactions that it believes would produce harm."

Disclaimer

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 21:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
