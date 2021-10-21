Modern Healthcare Quotes Gorav Jindal on the FTC and Vertical Merger Guidelines

For its article "Revised vertical merger guidelines not expected to sway proposed deals," Modern Healthcare has quoted Akin Gump antitrust partner Gorav Jindal on the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) projected revision of vertical merger guidelines. Vertical mergers involve the combination of companies at different levels of the supply chain; Modern Healthcare cites hospitals acquiring doctors' practices as an example.

Jindal, who served in the FTC's Bureau of Competition, said, "Perhaps the FTC was concerned that courts might rely on elements of the vertical merger guidelines that recognized the potential for procompetitive benefits to clear transactions that it believes would produce harm."