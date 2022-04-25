Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Modern slavery backlash fears slow British company disclosures -report

04/25/2022 | 04:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - Many companies are failing to spell out clearly whether they comply with modern slavery laws, Britain's corporate governance regulator said, partly for fear of triggering a public backlash.

Human rights have become an important consideration for investors putting billions of pounds into assets that tout their environmental, social and governance (ESG) credentials.

But the Financial Reporting Council said a sample https://www.frc.org.uk/getattachment/77c053d9-fe30-42c6-8236-d9821c8a1e2b/FRC-Modern-Slavery-Reporting-Practices-in-the-UK-2022.pdf of 100 annual reports of companies scrutinised by the regulator, Britain's Independent Slavery Commissioner and Lancaster University found that one in 10 do not provide a modern slavery statement despite it being a legal requirement.

The International Labour Organisation has said that modern slavery generates an estimated $150 billion annually across the world, with 25 million people in forced labour.

Firms in Britain with a turnover of 36 million pounds ($46 million) or more are required by law to publish annually what they are doing to address the risk of slavery in their operations and supply chains.

"The prospect of reputational repercussions may, in part, explain the lack of disclosure on the performance of a company’s modern slavery approach," the FRC said on Monday.

While there were despite "pockets of good disclosure", where companies did comply only one third of these statements were considered clear and easy to read, the FRC said in the research paper that it commissioned.

"The review suggests that too many companies appear not to view human rights issues in their workforce and supply chain as a principal source of risk for their business, and that modern slavery considerations are still not a mainstream concern for many boardrooms," the FRC said.

Most statements were fragmented, lacked a clear focus and often contained 'boilerplate' language, the FRC said. Specific measures of the efficiency of steps taken to minimise modern slavery were "particularly poor". ($1 = 0.7844 pounds) (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:58aExclusive-German government to hike 2022 inflation forecast to 6.1% - document
RE
04:55aStocks, euro, oil tumble as French election relief short-lived
RE
04:54aSurprise rise in German business morale in April despite Ukraine war
RE
04:52aModern slavery backlash fears slow British company disclosures -report
RE
04:49aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
04:47aGerman economy appears resilient after Ukraine war shock -Ifo economist
RE
04:44aChina's yuan ends at one-year low, with more downside seen
RE
04:44aJapan's ex-PM Abe says 'wrong' for BOJ to hike rates to stem yen falls
RE
04:39aRwanda's Kagame visits Uganda's Museveni as relations thaw
RE
04:38aModern slavery backlash fears slow British company disclosures -report
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Euro falls, European shares set to open lower despite Macron's election..
2Philips Swung to 1Q Net Loss; Sales Beat Forecasts
3Stocks, euro, oil tumble as French election relief short-lived
4From spreads to shampoo, palm oil is part of everyday life
5Technip looks beyond Russia after better than expected results

HOT NEWS