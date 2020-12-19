Moderna, McKesson and U.S. Army general begin rolling out new COVID vaccine

(Adds more from press call and UPS comment)
DETROIT/LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Dec 19 (Reuters) -
D istribution of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine to more
than 3,700 locations in the United States has begun, vastly
widening the rollout started last week by Pfizer Inc,
U.S Army General Gustave Perna said on Saturday.
Moderna has already moved vaccines from its manufacturing
plants to warehouses operated by distributor McKesson Corp
where they are being packed into containers and loaded
on to trucks on Saturday, Perna said during a news conference.
Trucks will set out on Sunday and shipments will start reaching
healthcare providers as soon as Monday, he said.
The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved an
emergency use authorization for Moderna's vaccine, the second
COVID-19 vaccine to be approved. The jab developed by Pfizer and
its German partner BioNTech SE was approved Dec. 11.
Workers in pharmaceutical services provider Catalent Inc's
facility in Bloomington, Indiana, are filling and
packaging vials with Moderna vaccine and handing them to
McKesson, which will ship doses from facilities
including Louisville, Kentucky and Memphis, Tennessee. Those
locations are close to air hubs for United Parcel Service Inc
and FedEx Corp.
The start of delivery for the Moderna vaccine will
significantly widen availability of COVID-19 vaccines as U.S.
deaths related to the respiratory virus set records.
'MY FAULT'
Perna apologized to U.S. governors for confusion on the
vaccine's availability after the U.S. government this week
reduced allocation figures it had given to states to help them
plan this coming week's rollout.
States including Oregon and Washington said this week their
allocation had dropped by as much as 40%.
Perna said he made an error estimating the number of doses
that would actually be cleared by regulators for shipment, which
was fewer than the number of doses that had been produced.
He said there are no problems with Pfizer's or Moderna's
manufacturing processes. A spokeswoman for the U.S. Department
of Health and Human Services said it still expects to deliver
7.9 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines nationally this
week.
"Please accept my personal apology if this was disruptive in
your decision making, and in your conversations with the people
of your great state," said Perna, appealing to state governors.
Pfizer organized its own distribution system but the U.S.
government's Operation Warp Speed, led by an Army general, is in
charge for Moderna. The Moderna delivery system will have some
of the same players as Pfizer's but will differ in key ways.
Transportation companies UPS and FedEx are giving priority
to vaccines on planes and trucks that are moving holiday gifts
and other cargo. Their drivers will handle the bulk of the
last-mile Moderna vaccine deliveries. They are going directly to
vaccination sites, unlike Pfizer's which was sent to large hubs
and redistributed.
The vaccine shipments are coming at a time when there is
more demand for package delivery than existing networks can
handle.
"We added a lot of aircraft, a lot of temporary workers.
(Vaccines) are a very small fraction of total volumes," said Wes
Wheeler, a UPS executive in charge of vaccine shipments.
Moderna's vaccine is available in quantities as small as 100
doses and can be stored for 30 days in standard-temperature
refrigerators, while the inoculations from Pfizer come in boxes
of 975 doses, must be shipped and stored at -70 Celsius (-94 F),
and can be held for only 5 days at standard refrigerator
temperatures.
Initial doses were given to health professionals. Programs
by pharmacies Walgreens and CVS to distribute the Pfizer vaccine
to long-term care facilities are expected to start on Monday,
said Gareth Rhodes, a member of Cuomo's COVID-19 task force. And
a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel on
Sunday will consider what groups should get vaccinated next.
Doses of vaccine must travel with security guards, including
U.S. Marshals, and will be stored in locked refrigerators.
Perna said the United States is on track to have enough
doses available of Pfizer's and Moderna's vaccines by the end of
the year to inoculate 20 million people, but deliveries of those
doses may continue into first week of January.
Both vaccines were about 95% effective at preventing illness
in clinical trials that found no serious safety issues.
Separately, U.S. officials said Pfizer is preparing to
distribute 2 million additional doses of its vaccine to
locations around the country next week, with preparations for
shipping beginning over the weekend.
(Reporting by Joe White and Lisa Baertlein; Editing by Peter
Henderson, Nick Zieminski and Daniel Wallis)