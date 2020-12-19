Moderna, McKesson and U.S. Army general ready to roll out new COVID-19 vaccine

DETROIT/LOS ANGELES, Dec 19 (Reuters) - U.S. distribution of
a second COVID-19 vaccine, from Moderna, is ready to start
shipping to more than 3,800 sites this weekend, vastly widening
the rollout begun last week with Pfizer, the drug company and
distributor McKesson said.
The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved an
emergency use authorization for the Moderna Inc
vaccine, the second after Pfizer Inc and its German
partner BioNTech SE.
Workers in pharmaceutical services provider Catalent Inc's
facility in Bloomington, Indiana, will fill and package
vials with Moderna vaccine and hand off to McKesson,
which will ship doses from facilities including Louisville,
Kentucky and Memphis, Tennessee. Those locations are close to
air hubs for United Parcel Service Inc and FedEx Corp
.
The start of delivery for the Moderna vaccine will
significantly widen availability of COVID-19 vaccines as U.S.
deaths related to the respiratory virus set records.
“This is now a footrace between the vaccine and COVID,” New
York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Friday at a briefing on the
virus. He said the state expects to receive 346,000 doses of the
Moderna vaccine next week. Those will go to 292 medical
facilities across the state.
Pfizer organized its own distribution system but the U.S.
government's Operation Warp Speed, led by an Army general, is in
charge for Moderna. The Moderna delivery system will have some
of the same players as Pfizer's but will differ in key ways.
Transportation companies UPS and FedEx are giving priority
to vaccines on planes and trucks that are moving holiday gifts
and other cargo. Their drivers will handle the bulk of the
last-mile Moderna vaccine deliveries. They are going directly to
vaccination sites, unlike Pfizer's which was sent to large hubs
and redistributed.
Moderna's vaccine is available in quantities as small as 100
doses and can be stored for 30 days in standard-temperature
refrigerators, while the inoculations from Pfizer come in boxes
of 975 doses, must be shipped and stored at -70 Celsius (-94 F),
and can be held for only 5 days at standard refrigerator
temperatures.
Texas and Arkansas officials told Reuters they expect
Moderna to be the primary vaccine for rural areas, which often
lack the ultra cold storage equipment to store full trays of
Pfizer's vials. Once the plastic on a Pfizer 975-dose tray is
opened, recipients have 120 hours to use the vaccine.
U.S. Army General Gus Perna, chief operating officer of the
government's Operation Warp Speed program, said on a Monday
press call that doses of Moderna's vaccine will be shipped to
3,825 U.S. sites.
Initial doses were given to health professionals. Programs
by pharmacies Walgreens and CVS to distribute the Pifzer vaccine
to long-term care facilities are expected to start on Monday,
Gareth Rhodes, a member of the New York governor’s COVID-19 task
force said. And a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
advisory panel on Sunday will consider what groups should get
vaccinated next.
"The logistics will be easier with the Moderna vaccine,"
said Jesse Breidenbach, senior executive director of pharmacy
for Sanford Health, which operates almost four dozen hospitals
in South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa.
"Thirty days in the refrigerator will make it a bit easier
to deal with," Breidenbach said.
Still, doses of vaccine must travel with security guards,
including U.S. Marshals, and will be stored in locked
refrigerators.
U.S. officials have said they expect to have 40 million
doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines by the end of
the year - enough to inoculate 20 million people. Both vaccines
were about 95% effective at preventing illness in pivotal
clinical trials with no serious safety issues.
Separately, U.S. officials said Pfizer is preparing to
distribute 2 million additional doses of its vaccine to
locations around the U.S. next week, with preparations for
shipping beginning over the weekend.
