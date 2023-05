Moderna registers biotech firm in Shanghai, local media reports

BEIJING (Reuters) - Moderna has registered a biotech firm in China's financial hub Shanghai with capital of $100 million, according to Chinese data providers including company database Qichacha.

Moderna will accelerate its investment in Shanghai and work with Chinese partners on local research, development and production, local media YiCai Global reported last month, citing the chief executive of the U.S. biotech firm. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; editing by Jason Neely)