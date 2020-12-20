Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine shots leave warehouses, widening U.S. push to immunize

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Trucks and planes loaded with doses of
Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine are expected on Sunday
to leave warehouses en route for healthcare facilities around
the United States in a push to distribute the second approved
COVID-19 vaccine.
The distribution of Moderna's vaccine to more than 3,700
locations in the United States will vastly widen the rollout
started last week by Pfizer Inc. The U.S. government
plans to deliver 5.9 million Moderna shots and 2 million Pfizer
shots this week.
But an ambitious target to get 20 million Americans started
with their first shot of the two dose vaccine regimen before the
end of the year could slip into the first week of January, U.S.
Army General Gustave Perna told reporters on Saturday.
Moderna on Saturday moved vaccines from its manufacturing
plants to warehouses operated by distributor McKesson Corp
where they were packed into containers and loaded onto
trucks. Shipments are departing Sunday and will start reaching
healthcare providers as soon as Monday, Perna said.
The Food and Drug Administration on Friday issued an
emergency use authorization for Moderna's vaccine. The vaccine
developed by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech SE
was authorized on Dec. 11.
Vials of Moderna's vaccine were filled in pharmaceutical
services provider Catalent Inc's facility in
Bloomington, Indiana. McKesson is shipping doses from
facilities including Louisville, Kentucky and Memphis, Tennessee
- close to air hubs for United Parcel Service Inc and
FedEx Corp.
The start of delivery for the Moderna vaccine will
significantly widen availability of COVID-19 vaccines as U.S.
deaths caused by the respiratory disease reached more than
310,000 last week in the 11 months since the first documented
U.S. cases.
Some states are choosing to use Moderna's shots for
harder-to-reach rural areas because they can be stored for 30
days in standard-temperature refrigerators. Pfizer's must be
shipped and stored at -70 Celsius (-94 F), and can be held for
only 5 days at standard refrigerator temperatures.
Initial doses were given to health professionals. Programs
by pharmacies Walgreens and CVS to distribute the Pfizer vaccine
to long-term care facilities are expected to start on Monday.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will
decide Sunday on who it will recommend to be next in line to
receive COVID-19 vaccines. The populations under closest
consideration include essential workers, those over 65, and
people with pre-existing conditions.
(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell; editing by Grant McCool)