Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Modernization and restructuring of the road sector - P155842

10/13/2021 | 02:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The development objective of the Modernization and Restructuring of the Roads Sector Project for Croatia is to strengthen the institutional effectiveness, enhance the operational efficiency, and increase the debt service capacity of Croatia's road sector. The project comprises of three components. The first component, institutional strengthening and sector reforms objective to establish an institutional framework for the road sector, including through:...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Show More

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 06:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:22aJFROG : Don't let Prometheus Steal your Fire
PU
02:22aPENDRAGON : Appointment of Non-Executive Chairman and Directorate Role Change
PU
02:22aORYZON GENOMICS S A : presents safety and efficacy data of vafidemstat from the Phase II SATEEN trial in multiple sclerosis at ECTRIMS-2021
PU
02:22aDIAMYD MEDICAL : October 13, 2021 Year-End Report 20/21
PU
02:22aUNION JACK OIL : West Newton Well Test Operations Update
PU
02:22aARABIAN SUN : Number 39
PU
02:22aCONTINENTAL CABIN SENSING : Interior Sensors for Sophisticated Design and Enhanced Safety
PU
02:22aSANDERSON DESIGN : Interim Results 2021
PU
02:22aSANDERSON DESIGN : Interim Results Presentation 2021
PU
02:22aSANDERSON DESIGN : Interim Results Webcast 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Billionaire Alibaba founder Jack Ma reappears in Hong Kong - sources
2Asian shares edgy amid inflation fears, dollar at one-year high
3Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner dies
4China developers' bonds, shares hit again by Evergrande contagion worri..
5Apple : China's exports beat forecast amid power shortages

HOT NEWS