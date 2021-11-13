Modernization of Real Property Registration and Cadastre - P151746

The development objective of Modernization of Real Property Registration and Cadastre Project for Uzbekistan is to establish an efficient and accessible real property registration and cadastre system in the Republic of Uzbekistan as part of the national eGovernment structure and services. This project has four components. 1) The first component, Real Property Registry and Cadastre System Development, will support an incremental development and roll-out...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

