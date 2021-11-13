Log in
Modernization of Real Property Registration and Cadastre - P151746

11/13/2021 | 02:10am EST
The development objective of Modernization of Real Property Registration and Cadastre Project for Uzbekistan is to establish an efficient and accessible real property registration and cadastre system in the Republic of Uzbekistan as part of the national eGovernment structure and services. This project has four components. 1) The first component, Real Property Registry and Cadastre System Development, will support an incremental development and roll-out...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Show More

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2021 07:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS