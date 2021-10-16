Modernizing Higher Education Project - P128516

The objectives of the Modernizing Higher Education Project for Uzbekistan are to strengthen the Recipient's higher education system managerial capacity, and to improve both the labor market relevance and the learning environment of selected higher education institutions. There are four components to the project, the first component being Strengthening Higher Education Management. The project will support enhancement of the managerial capacity of the...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

