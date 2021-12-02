Modernizing Medicine® Shortens Brand to ModMed® and Launches Timely Ad Campaign

Both the ModMed® brand and “It’s about time” campaign underscore the company’s commitment to innovating the experience of healthcare delivery

Modernizing Medicine® has shortened its brand name to ModMed. With customers and employees having already referred to the company as ModMed for some time, choosing to simplify its brand name was a natural next step in the company’s brand evolution. The evolved brand is aimed at both capturing the company’s mission and reflecting its modern user experience.

“In making this decision, we took stock of our people, our culture and our values as an organization and created a brand extension that reflects who we are today and who we will be in the future. We haven’t stopped growing and evolving since 2010, and while we’re still on the same mission and more enthusiastic about modernizing medicine than ever, we felt it was time for the next step,” said ModMed’s CEO and Co-Founder, Dan Cane.

In addition, the very name itself is in line with a fundamental core value ModMed prides itself on — saving physicians and their staff time. “We are laser-focused on saving our clients time and the shortening of our brand name is symbolic of that focus,” says Adam Riff, Chief Marketing Officer.

In line with the brand update, the company has also launched their “It’s about time” campaign created to offer a view of what life could be like if we removed some of the burden physicians and medical practitioners experience.

Whether it’s a doctor who misses their son’s soccer game because she’s working late again, an office administrator who eats lunch at his desk instead of taking a break, or a patient in the waiting room well-passed the time of their appointment — the “It’s about time” campaign was designed to empathize the concept that almost everyone has been waiting long enough to have a better healthcare experience. It addresses the simple truth that it’s about time technology transformed the healthcare experience and that smart technologies save us time and improve our lives.

“We’re thrilled to help create our next chapter with a campaign that conveys ModMed’s commitment to helping alleviate the significant burden that medical practitioners carry,” Riff commented. “We set out to avoid all the conventions of healthcare IT advertising and instead use empathy and relatability with poignant examples of what life would be like with more time.”

The idea for the campaign was created internally at ModMed. “It’s about time” includes a multi-channel distribution approach using digital and print ads, direct mailers, paid and organic social media and a refreshed website. ModMed also worked with Bonfire Labs to produce a touching video that smartly balances humor with honesty, showing kids dressed up as doctors and medical professionals dealing with the realities of working in healthcare.

