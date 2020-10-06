Modernizing Medicine : to Host Annual Users Conference Virtually

Registration now open for health IT company’s complimentary conference for clients and prospective healthcare professionals

Modernizing Medicine®, a leading healthcare technology company announced today that its annual conference, MOMENTUM, will take place virtually on Saturday, November 21 from 12 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. EST and Sunday, November 22 from 12 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. EST*.

Due to the impact of COVID-19 and to help support health and safety, the annual event will take place in a digital setting. For the first time, the conference will be free of charge for current users. Modernizing Medicine will also be opening up certain sessions to prospective clients free of charge.

Healthcare providers and staff will experience collaborative virtual rooms to interact with peers and connect with Modernizing Medicine staff. The healthcare conference will focus on sharing knowledge, teaching best practices and exploring Modernizing Medicine specialty-specific software solutions for building a thriving practice, along with digital collaboration and networking. Additionally, there will be an interactive and virtual exhibit hall during the event.

Daniel Cane, CEO and co-founder of Modernizing Medicine stated, “In recognition of all the hard work and difficult choices healthcare professionals have had to make during this unprecedented year, we’re pleased to offer this experience at no cost. MOMENTUM is a truly amazing opportunity to catch up on the industry and find out what we’ve been working on to help practices succeed in this ever-changing landscape, now and beyond. This year we will be socially distanced but digitally connected—bringing the engaging MOMENTUM experience to your home, office or wherever you may be. We look forward to welcoming our current clients and sharing with future clients a glimpse into the Modernizing Medicine community.”

All conference attendees will have the opportunity to tune in to the keynote session led by bestselling author Michelle Gielan. Gielan has spent the past decade researching the link between happiness and success, and is the author of Broadcasting Happiness: The Science of Igniting and Sustaining Positive Change. She formerly served as anchor of The CBS Morning News, and her research has received attention from dozens of media outlets, including The Washington Post, Forbes, and The New York Times. Gielan holds an advanced degree in positive psychology from the University of Pennsylvania and she received a B.S. in computer engineering from Tufts University.

To register for the event, please visit www.modmed.com/momentum. For sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities, please visit, www.modmed.com/sponsormomentum.

*Times subject to change.

About Modernizing Medicine

Modernizing Medicine and its affiliated companies empower healthcare providers and medical practices with a suite of solutions designed to transform how healthcare information is created, consumed and utilized to increase practice efficiency and improve patient outcomes. The award-winning healthcare technology company works with providers nationwide in the specialties of dermatology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, otolaryngology, plastic surgery, gastroenterology, pain management and urology, as well as ambulatory surgery centers. Modernizing Medicine and its affiliated companies provide a suite of solutions including the electronic health records (EHR) system, EMA®, and the GI-specific EHR, gGastro®. The healthcare suite includes Practice Management, Business Operations Services, Analytics, payment processing services and patient engagement tools such as telehealth. Built with the help of on-staff practicing physicians, the all-in-one EHR systems help provide a more complete picture into the clinical, operational and financial aspects of specialty medical practices with the goal of helping practices focus even more of their time on patient care. For more information, please visit www.modmed.com. Connect with Modernizing Medicine via its blog, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

