Modi says India targets net-zero emissions by 2070

GLASGOW, Nov 1 (Reuters) - India's prime minister on Monday
used the COP26 climate talks to announce 2070 as the target for
his country to reach net-zero carbon emissions, two decades
beyond what scientists say is needed to avert catastrophic
climate impacts.
Narendra Modi defended India, however, as having stuck to
its climate pledges "in spirit and letter" and noted that his
country contained 17% of the world's population but was
responsible for only 5% of global emissions.
Modi told other world leaders that India would increase the
share of renewables in its energy mix from around 38% last year
to 50% by 2030.
Only last week, India, currently the world's third-biggest
emitter of greenhouse gases after China and the United States,
rejected calls to announce a net-zero carbon emissions target.
It said it was more important for the world to lay out
credible pathways to reduce emissions.
The United States, Britain and the European Union have set a
target date of 2050 to reach net zero, by which point they will
only emit an amount of greenhouse gases that can be absorbed by
forests, crops, soils and nascent "carbon capture technology".
China and Saudi Arabia have both set targets of 2060, but
critics say these are largely meaningless without tangible
action now. Scientists say we must halve global emissions by
2030, and reach net-zero by 2050, in order to prevent the worst
impacts of climate change.
In his speech, Modi also called for a global push to adopt
sustainable lifestyles.
"Instead of mindless and destructive consumption we need
mindful and deliberate utilisation," he said, citing consumer
choices in areas from packaging to diet.
"These choices, made by billions of people, can take the
fight against climate change one step further," he said.
(Reporting by Mark John; editing by Katy Daigle)