Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Modi says India targets net-zero emissions by 2070

11/01/2021 | 01:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GLASGOW, Nov 1 (Reuters) - India's prime minister on Monday used the COP26 climate talks to announce 2070 as the target for his country to reach net-zero carbon emissions, two decades beyond what scientists say is needed to avert catastrophic climate impacts.

Narendra Modi defended India, however, as having stuck to its climate pledges "in spirit and letter" and noted that his country contained 17% of the world's population but was responsible for only 5% of global emissions.

Modi told other world leaders that India would increase the share of renewables in its energy mix from around 38% last year to 50% by 2030.

Only last week, India, currently the world's third-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases after China and the United States, rejected calls to announce a net-zero carbon emissions target.

It said it was more important for the world to lay out credible pathways to reduce emissions.

The United States, Britain and the European Union have set a target date of 2050 to reach net zero, by which point they will only emit an amount of greenhouse gases that can be absorbed by forests, crops, soils and nascent "carbon capture technology".

China and Saudi Arabia have both set targets of 2060, but critics say these are largely meaningless without tangible action now. Scientists say we must halve global emissions by 2030, and reach net-zero by 2050, in order to prevent the worst impacts of climate change.

In his speech, Modi also called for a global push to adopt sustainable lifestyles.

"Instead of mindless and destructive consumption we need mindful and deliberate utilisation," he said, citing consumer choices in areas from packaging to diet.

"These choices, made by billions of people, can take the fight against climate change one step further," he said.

(Reporting by Mark John; editing by Katy Daigle)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:48pWorsening shortages, high prices restrain U.S. manufacturing activity
RE
01:41pYellen sees some revival of U.S. labor force participation over time
RE
01:40p'PUT A PRICE ON CARBON, NATURE CANNOT PAY' : EU urges COP26
RE
01:38pRising Treasury market illiquidity could pose financial market risk -BofA
RE
01:30pModi says India targets net-zero emissions by 2070
RE
01:29pANALYSIS-'PERFECT STORM' : Poor Britons caught in cost-of-living squeeze
RE
01:19pTaliban assure Turkmenistan of gas pipeline commitment, security
RE
01:13pPossible cyberattack disrupts healthcare services in Canadian province -minister
RE
01:08pOil rises on demand outlook despite China fuel reserves release
RE
01:04pBiden says U.S. will meet its climate goals, urges help for developing nations
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2World leaders seek ways to strengthen global supply chains
3China's falling factory activity a sign of economic woes ahead
4PRESS RELEASE : Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of G..
5Analyst recommendations: Amazon, AMD, Bank of America, Intel, Boeing...

HOT NEWS