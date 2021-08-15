Modi says India will soon unveil $1.35 trln infrastructure plan

NEW DELHI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - India will launch a 100
trillion rupee ($1.35 trillion) national infrastructure plan
that will help generate jobs and expand use of cleaner fuels to
achieve the country's climate goals, Prime Minister Narendra
Modi said on Sunday.
The infrastructure programme, called "Gati Shakti", will
help boost productivity of industries and boost the economy,
Modi said during his speech at the Independence Day celebrations
in New Delhi.
"We will launch a masterplan for Gati Shakti, a big
programme ... (it) will create job opportunities for hundreds of
thousands," Modi said from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort
in the capital city.
While Modi did not announce details of the plan, he said the
plan will help local manufacturers compete globally and create
new avenues of future economic growth.
Boosting infrastructure in Asia's third largest economy is
at the heart of the Modi's plan to pull back the country from a
sharp economic decline worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the last fiscal year, India's economic output fell by a
record 7.3% and a second wave of COVID-19 has delayed economic
recovery.
The prime minister also set a target to become energy
independent by 2047, saying the goal can be achieved through a
mix of electric mobility, moving to a gas-based economy and
making the country a hub for hydrogen production.
Modi said the country spends more than 12 trillion rupees
annually on energy imports and becoming energy independent was
critical, as he also announced the launch of a National Hydrogen
Mission to boost the government's clean energy plans.
"India is moving fast towards achieving its climate goals,"
he said.
(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Aditya Kalra and Kim
Coghill)