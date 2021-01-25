Modo Continues Strong Business Momentum, Helps Customers Deliver Digital Hybrid Campus and Workplace Experiences

In 2020, the Modo no-code app building platform for higher education and enterprise added customers, team members, and won multiple awards for their Covid-19 solutions

Modo Labs is the creator of the leading no-code app building platform enabling education institutions and companies to springboard to a fully digital, remote or hybrid experience, while helping them safely return to work or school. Today, Modo announced a new executive hire, several milestones met and accomplishments achieved in 2020 that are creating momentum for a successful year in 2021.

A few of those noteworthy achievements include the following:

Defining “distributed and hybrid” as a new category of operational capacity:

As Covid-19 required physical distance in workplaces and college campuses, Modo pioneered and defined the concept of a hybrid experience – a fully integrated, mobile-first, community-specific app to enable distributed workers and employees to stay connected and be productive.

Companies and colleges used Modo’s no-code app modules specifically designed for the campus and workplace, coupled with starter kits and a library of prescriptive playbooks to anticipate and meet the rapidly changing communications, community and productivity needs of students, facility and employees. In many cases, it took only a few hours for Modo customers to use the no-code tools to move from real-world need to full functionality.

Expanding globally while helping customers safely return to offices and campuses:

Focused on delivering innovative solutions to meet the needs of customers, Modo increased the number of campuses and enterprise companies using its application building platform. As of January 2021, hundreds of the world’s leading companies and universities use Modo to power their employee and student engagement app experiences on more than 10 million devices in more than one hundred countries.

As early as June 2020, several global enterprises and Fortune 500 companies began transitioning back to the office using Modo. One early adopter in higher education, Roosevelt University, began their return to campus in Fall. With lessons learned from Enterprise early deployments and real-world scenarios Modo WorkReady was brought to the commercial market in May and made available at no-cost to current customers.

Winning recognition and awards for Modo’s speed and innovation:

In early December, Campus Technology named Modo Labs winners of the New Product Award in three different categories:

Student Success/Retention for Modo Admitted Student Engagement Starter Kit

COVID-19 Safety Product for Modo Crisis Response Starter Kit

Business/Personnel Management for Modo WorkReady, Return to Campus

In September, Modo Labs won the 2020 Tech Edvocate Award from The Edvocate, a publication dedicated to enhancing the quality of education and opportunities for learning, in the category Best Collaboration App or Tool ahead of several high-profile finalists.

Adding experienced leadership with a new SVP of sales for an expanded sales team:

Modo named Greg Whalen as senior vice president of sales. Whalen brings extensive direct, channel, international and executive sales leadership experience to Modo and has a strong track record of overachieving against revenue targets.

Modo also expanded its services and support team to be able to rapidly onboard new customers while continuing to assist existing customers with evolving their workplace and campus apps.

Increased outreach, visibility and sharing of digital best practices:

In October, multiple Modo partners in higher education presented case studies and use applications at Educause 2020, which is arguably the leading conference in higher education. College and campus leaders from Roosevelt University, Southern Mississippi University, University of Houston, San Francisco State University and others met with education leaders to share how Modo was helping them meet the needs of the hybrid campus.

On January 20, 2021 Modo and employee experience leader, Sam Fisher, presented at Future Offices, a leadership event on best practices for the hybrid and dynamic workplace.

“The pandemic forced our customers to pivot overnight to a distributed operating model, but the agile nature of our platform allowed Modo to rapidly adapt the app experiences to meet our customers’ and the market’s needs,” said Stewart Elliot, CEO of Modo. “Our position at the forefront of mobile communication and transformative digital experiences, in both education and enterprise, is already recognized, and continues to grow stronger every day. We are well positioned to build on these successes in 2021 and beyond.”

About Modo

Modo is the only no-code app building platform specifically designed for the hybrid campus and workplace. Trusted by global Fortune 1000 brands and over 300 higher education institutions, the Modo platform powers unified app experiences that go beyond engaging to driving behavior and elevating each user to succeed. Modo's Workplace and Campus solutions provide the agility for customers to quickly build, deploy, evolve, and scale tailored and branded experiences that keep everyone secure and connected, foster culture, and future-proof their organizations. Visit modolabs.com to learn more and request a custom demo.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210125005901/en/