Modo Customers Present During EDUCAUSE 2020: Mobile-first Leaders Share How They Keep Students Safe and Connected in the Covid Era

10/27/2020 | 03:03pm EDT

Several universities and college leaders describe how their campus app is now a more immersive digital experience providing students access to the tools and resources they need to stay well and on track

Colleges and universities that have moved beyond mobile to a “digital experience” with the Modo no-code app building platform are sharing their stories at EDUCAUSE 2020. To highlight and share these successes with others, Modo will host two presentations on Transforming the Student Experience during EDUCAUSE and make several case studies and playbooks available to attendees.

Additional resources and partner case studies available from Modo at EDUCAUSE include the following (access these here: Modo at EDUCAUSE or by visiting: Modolabs.com).

  • Return to Campus Safely case study and playbook featuring the University of Houston and Roosevelt University
  • Why Mobile is a Must for NSO case study and playbook featuring the University of Southern Mississippi
  • Driving Enrollment and Retention case study and playbook featuring the University of Findlay
  • How 10 Award Winning Apps have Unified the Distributed Campus and Transformed the Student Experience
  • Unifying the Distributed Campus with Personalized Experiences while Elevating Students to Succeed

Modo Campus is the backbone that forward-thinking institutions use to create immersive digital experiences necessary to engage mobile-native students, support mandated Covid protocols and motivate healthy behaviors. Today, the app is the hub for campus life allowing schools to rapidly communicate, assess wellness and support contact tracking, reserve study space, and keep students on track.

Currently, more than 300 higher education institutions use Modo Campus. Rebecca Jenkins, Assistant Vice President of Enrollment Management and Marketing at the University of Findlay said about Modo, “The combination of push notifications and a single, trusted source of information from and about the school has proven invaluable to keeping both students and parents engaged."

Note to the media: To schedule time to meet with Modo or their partners in higher education reach out to press@pandopublicrelations.com.

About Modo Labs

Trusted by hundreds of the world’s most recognized universities and brands, the Modo no-code app platform offers enterprise-scale mobile engagement and communication capabilities that allow users to quickly and easily create unified mobile campus and workplace experiences that increase connectivity for employees, students, faculty, and guests. Using Modo, customers quickly unlock innovation and digitally transform their organizations by empowering the domain expertise of any person within their organization, regardless of technical skill set. For more information, visit modolabs.com, @ModoLabs

© Business Wire 2020

