  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Moelis hires former Morgan Stanley bankers for healthcare dealmaking

10/18/2022 | 12:49pm EDT
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Moelis & Co. has hired two former Morgan Stanley bankers, Arek Kurkciyan and Dennis Crandall, as managing directors to help drive dealmaking in the life sciences and outsourced pharmaceutical services sectors for the investment bank.

Kurkciyan and Crandall will start their new roles in late November and be based in New York, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday. Both Kurkciyan and Crandall were managing directors in the healthcare investment banking unit at Morgan Stanley.

"Arek and Dennis bring strong relationships with both large-cap corporates and private equity investors that are core to our Firm's strategy," said Jeff Raich, co-President at Moelis.

In their previous roles at Morgan Stanley, both bankers worked on significant deals involving large healthcare corporations and financial sponsors.

They both jointly worked on deals including the sale of biotech company Aldevron to medical equipment maker Danaher Corp for $9.6 billion and scientific instruments maker Thermo Fisher's acquisition of Brammer Bio for roughly $1.7 billion.

In recent months, Moelis has been attempting to shore up its healthcare M&A unit. It recently hired another senior banker Igor Sokolovsky to help with dealmaking across sectors, with a special focus on healthcare.

(Reporting by David Carnevali in New York, Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

By David Carnevali


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DANAHER CORPORATION 1.76% 264.4 Delayed Quote.-21.00%
MOELIS & COMPANY 3.53% 38.04 Delayed Quote.-41.10%
MORGAN STANLEY 2.66% 79.1858 Delayed Quote.-21.41%
HOT NEWS