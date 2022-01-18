Log in
Mogul Announces Top 100 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Leaders Who Made a Difference In 2021

01/18/2022 | 03:16pm EST
New List Names Most Influential DEI Leaders

Mogul, Inc., an innovative HR Tech and Executive Recruiting disruptor with a vision to unlock the world’s greatest potential, today announced final selections for its list of “Top 100 DEI Leaders in 2021.” The full list of winners can be found here.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220118006111/en/

Mogul names the Top 100 DEI leaders who had the most impact in 2021. Who is on the list? Find out at www.onmogul.com. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“At Mogul, we believe it is important to recognize and reward leaders who work to improve the lives of diverse individuals. The Top 100 DEI Leaders in 2021 is our latest effort to shine a light on individuals who are driving positive change within their organizations and communities. We are proud to recognize these remarkable individuals and we look forward to seeing their continued impact in the years to come,” said Tiffany Pham, CEO and founder, Mogul.

According to Pham, Mogul’s Top 100 lists honors those who have demonstrated exceptional DEI leadership and inspire others to greatness.

Selected individuals were determined through weighted scoring, taking into account the development and implementation of new practices, support of DEI practices, and resources for employees, as well as social contributions to raise the bar for industry-wide work standards.

Mogul publishes one “Top 100” list per quarter:

  • Top 100 Companies for Diverse Representation
  • Top 100 Companies with the Best Diversity and Inclusion Initiatives
  • Top 100 Companies with the Best Benefits
  • Top 100 Diversity and Inclusion Leaders

About Mogul

At Mogul, our vision is to unlock the world’s greatest potential. We support diverse individuals and organizations to achieve their goals and cultivate meaningful success, through pioneering technology solutions and inclusive community.

An innovator in the $200 billion global recruitment market, Mogul is a diversity recruitment platform and one of the world's largest resources for diverse talent. We partner with the Fortune 1000 and the world's fastest-growing companies to attract and advance top diverse talent — from entry-level to executive and board-level worldwide — through our market-leading software and executive recruitment services. Our long-time clients include hundreds of top companies and Fortune 1000 organizations such as Anheuser-Busch, Bain & Co., The Hershey Company, The Honest Company, Shopify, Stanley Black & Decker, and United Healthcare.

With our rapid growth, Mogul supports, invests in, and provides free resources for the economic advancement of individuals in need globally, through international partners such as the United Nations.

Mogul has been named one of the “100 Most Exciting Startups” by Business Insider, “Best Website for Finding Top Talent” by Inc. Magazine, “Top Website for Marketing Your Company” by Forbes, and “Top Online Learning Platform” by Entrepreneur.

With market-leading HR technology, fully diversified recruitment services, and a diverse, inclusive online community of executive and board-level talent, Mogul is innovatively paving the way for diverse professionals and the companies that need them.


© Business Wire 2022
HOT NEWS