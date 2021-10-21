Mokuyobi Opens First Flagship Store in Los Angeles' Little Tokyo

The store playfully showcases this unique and colorful brand, which offers high-quality, fun and functional bags, apparel and accessories, all made in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mokuyobi has opened their first brick-and-mortar store in Little Tokyo's Japanese Village Plaza in downtown Los Angeles, offering bags, apparel, and accessories, made in Los Angeles. Their products are uniquely fun and fresh while also feeling nostalgic. Mokuyobi's flagship store brings customers a unique retail experience with a colorful design and clever details that build on the brand's emphasis on creating something different and new using bold colors, magic, and awesome sauce.

Since 2006, Mokuyobi's Founder and Creative Director, Julie Pinzur, has made it her mission to design and create high-quality products with a fun and whimsical personality. "Mokuyobi embodies good vibes and all things positive with bright color blocking and exciting allover prints, which we create on a wide variety of styles," said Julie. "My designs are quirky, original, playful, silly, imaginative, and guaranteed to put a smile on your face. Mokuyobi products are made with high-quality construction and materials and are produced ethically in Los Angeles, where our workers are paid a fair living wage. All Mokuyobi bags have a lifetime warranty covering manufacturers' defects, so you can stay rad and keep your bag in use and out of landfills."

Little Tokyo is a vibrant district filled with shops and restaurants, frequented by locals and tourists alike. Mokuyobi's second-floor space had sat vacant for most of the past 15 years. "I am delighted to be locating our first flagship store in this space and to be welcomed into the Little Tokyo business community, a diverse group that shares my immense love for the area," said Julie.

Mokuyobi's Little Tokyo storefront features a neon sign with their logo, a mountain, affixed to the overhead awning. The mountain in their logo represents "a personal challenge, something you want to achieve or overcome," said Julie. "The lights that come out from behind the mountain signify the mystery that awaits you, glowing in the distance. We welcome visitors to our store; come explore the radness that awaits!"

Mokuyobi's first flagship store is located at 101 Japanese Village Plaza, Los Angeles, California 90012. Open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Shop online anytime at Mokuyobi.com.

