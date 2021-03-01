Log in
Mold Inspection Sciences Texas Warns Consumers Against Unlicensed Remediation Efforts Amid Disaster Cleanup

03/01/2021 | 07:05am EST
AUSTIN, Texas, March 1, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- On February 12, 2021, Texas Governor Abbott issued a disaster declaration following the severe winter storm that caused damage statewide. Mold Inspection Sciences Texas recommends that consumers pay close attention to this announcement as it allows out-of-state and unlicensed mold assessment and remediation contractors to obtain temporary registration and to perform mold remediation and material removal on storm-damaged properties.

Mold Inspection Sciences Texas

"Repairs and cleanup have just begun," says Mold Inspection Sciences Texas Chief Operating Officer Mike Marshall. "Texans need to be aware that you don't want just anyone addressing a potential mold issue. You must seek out someone who is licensed and qualified.

"We've seen this happen before. Six, eight, twelve months down the road, state-licensed mold assessors and remediators come back to find 'fixed' properties worse off than they were from the initial damage. Our team specifically is still addressing the same type of issues from Hurricane Harvey in 2017!"

To help keep consumers safe, Mold Inspection Sciences Texas recommends that consumers:

* Start drying out their properties as soon as possible and get in touch with qualified water mitigation professionals if needed.

* If mold is suspected, find a licensed assessment company. Consumers who do not use licensed mold professionals will not be able to receive a protocol for next steps to solve a mold issue. Nor will they be able to obtain a Certificate of Mold Damage Remediation proving their property has been deemed safe.

* Utilize the Texas Department of Licensing & Regulation to confirm the license status of potential contractors by visiting https://www.tdlr.texas.gov/licensesearch/.

"Mold and water damage are issues Texans continue to face, given our state's recent history with devastation from Mother Nature," Marshall adds, "and people are being taken advantage of."

About Mold Inspection Sciences Texas:

Mold Inspection Sciences Texas - http://www.moldinspectiontexas.com/ - was founded in 2007 by President and CEO Michael Bains with one simple goal in mind: to provide affordable, professional, and high-quality mold inspection and testing services to people across Texas suffering from the nuisance of mold. Over the past 14 years, MISTX has successfully performed and solved thousands of investigations, providing safer and healthier conditions for a wide variety of clients to thrive in.

News Source: Mold Inspection Sciences Texas

Related link: https://www.moldinspectiontexas.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/mold-inspection-sciences-texas-warns-consumers-against-unlicensed-remediation-efforts-amid-disaster-cleanup/

