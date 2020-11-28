Log in
Mold Release Agents Market: Impact of COVID-19 | 35% Growth to Originate From APAC During 2020-2024 | Technavio

11/28/2020 | 12:00am EST
Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

ASK Chemicals GmbH, Chem-Trend LP and Chukyo Yushi Co. Ltd. will emerge as major mold release agents market participants during 2020-2024

The mold release agents market is expected to grow by USD 455.58 million during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the mold release agents market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201127005162/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mold Release Agents Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mold Release Agents Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

The mold release agents market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio’s pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2020 as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

  • Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.
  • Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.
  • Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure. Click here

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Major Three Mold Release Agents Market Participants:

ASK Chemicals GmbH

ASK Chemicals GmbH operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers mold release agents under the brand, ZIP SLIP 184H.

Chem-Trend LP

Chem-Trend LP operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers mold release agents under the brand, Lusin.

Chukyo Yushi Co. Ltd.

Chukyo Yushi Co. Ltd. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers mold release agents under the brand, Rikeizai.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: https://www.technavio.com/report/mold-release-agents-market-industry-analysis

Mold Release Agents Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Mold release agents market is segmented as below:

  • Type
    • Water-based
    • Solvent-based
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • North America
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • South America
  • Application
    • Die Casting
    • Rubber
    • Concrete
    • Plastics
    • Others

       

The mold release agents market is driven by the high demand from the construction and automotive industries. In addition, other factors such as high demand from developing economies are expected to trigger the mold release agents market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the mold release agents market, Request a Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45686

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Global Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Market - Global polyurethane foam blowing agents market is segmented by type (HC, HFO, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Concrete Surface Treatment Chemicals Market - Global concrete surface treatment chemicals market is segmented by application (non-residential and residential) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
