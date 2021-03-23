Log in
Molecular Targeting Technologies, Inc. : Says New Radiotherapeutic is Effective and Less Toxic for Neuroendocrine Tumor Patients

03/23/2021
Molecular Targeting Technologies, Inc. (MTTI) announced today an article entitled “Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy (PRRT) of Late-Stage Neuroendocrine Tumor (NETs) Patients with Multiple Cycles of 177Lu-DOTA-EB-TATE” just published in the March issue* of The Journal of Nuclear Medicine.

PRRT drugs bind tightly to unique targets on tumor cells, in this case somatostatin receptors, delivering a cancer killing radioactive lutetium to the site. MTTI’s new 177Lu-DOTA-EB-TATE (EBTATE) therapeutic holds promise to reduce mortality among NET patients and significantly cut costs of extended treatment.

NETs are a diverse group of tumors originating in the neuroendocrine system that regulate hormones throughout the body. NET incidence increased 7-fold from 1973 to 2018. Because they are rare, varied, and slow growing, an NET diagnosis can be delayed up to seven years. As a result, more than 50 percent of NET cases are at an advanced stage at the time of diagnosis.

Study participants were divided into three groups. Each group was given a different dose of EBTATE. All the groups tolerated the therapy well, with almost no side effects regardless of the dose. Ultimately, researchers found that an EBTATE dose of 1.89 GBq/cycle (GBq – gigabequerel measure of radioactivity) was the most effective for tumor control. They also noted that with careful patient selection and monitoring, a 3.97 GBq/cycle dose could achieve an even better response.

“EBTATE is found to be safe and more effective than the current standard of care,” said Xiaoyuan (Shawn) Chen, PhD, Nasrat Muzayyin Chair professor at the National University of Singapore. “Overall, this new treatment provides an extended therapeutic window and improved treatment efficacy over Lutathera. EBTATE significantly impacts mortality and morbidity for neuroendocrine tumor patients.”

“This is an exciting step change in NET management. Effective, potentially less toxic, lower doses of EBTATE hold huge promise for neuroendocrine tumor patients,” said Chris Pak, President & CEO of MTTI.

*The authors of the article include Qingxing Liu … Zhaohui Zhu, and Xiaoyuan Chen. Journal of Nuclear Medicine 62: 386-392, March 2021.

Press Release from the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging for EBTATE dated March 19, 2021 below:

https://www.snmmi.org/NewsPublications/NewsDetail.aspx?ItemNumber=36701

Molecular Targeting Technologies, Inc. is a privately held, clinical stage biotech company, developing targeted radiotherapeutics and diagnostics for rare cancers. MTTI has received an exclusive worldwide license from the National Institutes of Health to commercialize selected targeted radiopharmaceuticals covered by their Evans blue (EB) platform technology patents. This transformative technology has potential applications for other types of cancer patients overexpressing somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2), such as Hürthle Cell Thyroid Carcinoma. The company is committed to building value by acquiring and translating innovative radiopharmaceutical therapy and imaging assets to improve human health, reduce healthcare costs and reward stakeholders. MTTI expects to orchestrate multiple clinical trials in 2021. For more information: www.mtarget.com


© Business Wire 2021
