Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Molecules – The Eurogas Newsletter (May 2021)

05/31/2021 | 04:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Online workshop for Eurogas members 'Market Driven Net-Zero with CCS-as-a-service: An emission reduction market mechanism that delivers' | 1 June 2021

For more information on this event, please contact events@eurogas.org

7th International LNG Congress | 7-8 June 2021

The 7th International LNG Congress 2021 will take place online on June, 7-8. It will gather Gas Majors, EPCs, Local Gas Companies, LNG shipping, LNG road transportation, Truck and Fleet owners, Terminals and Ports to share their opinion on the current LNG market situation. Request more information here.

Eurogas is pleased to be a partner at the 7th International LNG Congress 2021.

The Green Hydrogen Forum | 8-9 June 2021

The Green Hydrogen Forum will be a 2-day interactive and case study driven Forum bringing together key stakeholders, from Government representatives, Regulatory and policy makers, Electric Utility companies, Renewable Energy Companies, Gas and Electricity Transmission System Operators, Green Hydrogen Project Developers and EPCs and Technology solution providers.

The key focus of the Forum will be on networking and discussing key challenges, opportunities, and benchmarking best practices with regards to Green Hydrogen production, distribution, storage , transportation and upcoming market regulations, policies and latest technological development.
Find more information on this event here.

Eurogas is pleased to be partnering at the Green Hydrogen Forum.

Citizens Energy Congress | 15-16 June 2021

The Citizens Energy Congress, taking place virtually on 15-16 June 2021, will bring together a broad spectrum of energy industry professionals, policy makers, investors and civil society. Together, these groups will challenge the concepts and constraints of the existing energy models and foster consensus-driven foundations for a low carbon energy system.

The 2-day agenda will address the difficult questions facing the energy industry as it strives to balance energy access and climate change commitments. The broad audience will facilitate a balanced debate between all stakeholders from producers, end users, technology and service providers to investors, policy makers and civil society. Request more information here.

Eurogas is pleased to be partnering at the Citizens Energy Congress.

Green Hydrogen Conference | 20 July 2021

ees Europe is the continent's largest and most international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems. Under the motto 'Innovating energy storage', the yearly event brings together manufacturers, distributors, project developers, system integrators, professional users and suppliers of innovative battery technologies and sustainable solutions for storing renewable energies such as hydrogen and Power-to-Gas applications.

Join the digital event Green Hydrogen Conference on July 20, 2021. Find out more here.

Eurogas is pleased to be a partner at ees Europe Green Hydrogen Conference.

St. Petersburg International Gas Forum | 5-8 October 2021

The largest event of the gas sector in Russia celebrates its anniversary! SPIGF dates back to 2011. In just 10 years the Forum has become the most reputable discussion venue that keeps developing. Every year, the Forum captures attention of relevant Government officials, as well as members of the business, academic and expert communities. Following the results of the event, there are elaborated specific and comprehensive recommendations for the sustainability and progress of the oil and gas industry in both the short- and long-term perspective.

The 2021 agenda of the Forum will feature 20 business tracks. This time the Forum will cover not only the traditional issues, but also some new essential aspects, including sustainable development of the sector, unconventional gas, the legal aspects of the oil and gas business, logistics and transport and use of helium.

InGAS Stream - Innovations in the Gas Industry, Import Substitution in the Gas Industry, Gas Engine Fuel and ROS-GAS-EXPO, these international exhibitions will join forces to showcase cutting-edge natural gas technologies in the EXPOFORUM pavilions. Exhibitors include Gazprom, UNIPER SE, OMV AG, Comita Group, HMS Group, TMK, Siemens Energy, Almaz-Antey Air and Space Defence Corporation, Gazprom Avtomatizatsiya, Severstal and many others. More information on this event is available here.

Eurogas is pleased to be a partner at the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum.

Disclaimer

Eurogas published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 20:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:42pTERRANUEVA  : Grants Options
AQ
05:40pVALE S A  : announces its Tax Transparency 2020
PU
05:39pStorageVault Completes Previously Announced Purchase of Four Storage Assets for $32 Million
GL
05:37pLoonie extends monthly win streak as Canadian vaccinations climb
RE
05:37pIGEA PHARMA N  : disclosed its Annual Report 2020
EQ
05:36pSEMAPA  : 1st quarter
PU
05:35piCo Therapeutics Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
NE
05:34pIGEA PHARMA : Annual report
PU
05:33pALMONTY INDUSTRIES  : Announces a Sangdong Update and the Appointment of New Director in Anticipation of the Application for ASX Listing
BU
05:32pSpectra7 Announces First Quarter Financial Results
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Advanced Micro Devices, AstraZeneca, Bodycote, Medtronic, Ulta Beauty...
2NORDEX SE : NORDEX : around the World – France!
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Intel reiterates chip supply shortages could last several years
4ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Disclosure Made According to the Requirements of the Royal Decre..
5World stocks set for 4th month of gains, yuan slips

HOT NEWS