Molecules – The Eurogas Newsletter (May 2021)

Online workshop for Eurogas members 'Market Driven Net-Zero with CCS-as-a-service: An emission reduction market mechanism that delivers' | 1 June 2021

7th International LNG Congress | 7-8 June 2021

The 7th International LNG Congress 2021 will take place online on June, 7-8. It will gather Gas Majors, EPCs, Local Gas Companies, LNG shipping, LNG road transportation, Truck and Fleet owners, Terminals and Ports to share their opinion on the current LNG market situation. Request more information here.

The Green Hydrogen Forum | 8-9 June 2021

The Green Hydrogen Forum will be a 2-day interactive and case study driven Forum bringing together key stakeholders, from Government representatives, Regulatory and policy makers, Electric Utility companies, Renewable Energy Companies, Gas and Electricity Transmission System Operators, Green Hydrogen Project Developers and EPCs and Technology solution providers.

The key focus of the Forum will be on networking and discussing key challenges, opportunities, and benchmarking best practices with regards to Green Hydrogen production, distribution, storage , transportation and upcoming market regulations, policies and latest technological development.

Find more information on this event here.

Citizens Energy Congress | 15-16 June 2021

The Citizens Energy Congress, taking place virtually on 15-16 June 2021, will bring together a broad spectrum of energy industry professionals, policy makers, investors and civil society. Together, these groups will challenge the concepts and constraints of the existing energy models and foster consensus-driven foundations for a low carbon energy system.

The 2-day agenda will address the difficult questions facing the energy industry as it strives to balance energy access and climate change commitments. The broad audience will facilitate a balanced debate between all stakeholders from producers, end users, technology and service providers to investors, policy makers and civil society. Request more information here.

Green Hydrogen Conference | 20 July 2021

ees Europe is the continent's largest and most international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems. Under the motto 'Innovating energy storage', the yearly event brings together manufacturers, distributors, project developers, system integrators, professional users and suppliers of innovative battery technologies and sustainable solutions for storing renewable energies such as hydrogen and Power-to-Gas applications.

Join the digital event Green Hydrogen Conference on July 20, 2021. Find out more here.

St. Petersburg International Gas Forum | 5-8 October 2021

The largest event of the gas sector in Russia celebrates its anniversary! SPIGF dates back to 2011. In just 10 years the Forum has become the most reputable discussion venue that keeps developing. Every year, the Forum captures attention of relevant Government officials, as well as members of the business, academic and expert communities. Following the results of the event, there are elaborated specific and comprehensive recommendations for the sustainability and progress of the oil and gas industry in both the short- and long-term perspective.

The 2021 agenda of the Forum will feature 20 business tracks. This time the Forum will cover not only the traditional issues, but also some new essential aspects, including sustainable development of the sector, unconventional gas, the legal aspects of the oil and gas business, logistics and transport and use of helium.

InGAS Stream - Innovations in the Gas Industry, Import Substitution in the Gas Industry, Gas Engine Fuel and ROS-GAS-EXPO, these international exhibitions will join forces to showcase cutting-edge natural gas technologies in the EXPOFORUM pavilions. Exhibitors include Gazprom, UNIPER SE, OMV AG, Comita Group, HMS Group, TMK, Siemens Energy, Almaz-Antey Air and Space Defence Corporation, Gazprom Avtomatizatsiya, Severstal and many others. More information on this event is available here.

