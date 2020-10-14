As part of its commitment to environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) principles, The Molpus Woodlands Group, LLC has become a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). The PRI is the world’s leading proponent of responsible investment. Becoming a signatory demonstrates Molpus’s long-standing commitment to sustainability.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201014005707/en/

Molpus Woodlands Group Becomes UN PRI Signatory

“As a long-term timberland manager, Molpus has focused on material ESG factors and the responsible stewardship of the investments we manage. After careful review of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), we recognize that becoming a PRI signatory is a natural step in our long-term ESG commitment as we believe timberland plays a role in the solutions to the global challenges of today,” said Bob Lyle, President of Molpus. “By publicly agreeing to adhere to the PRI principles, we are encouraging others to commit to supporting sustainability and environmental responsibility worldwide.”

“We are delighted to welcome Molpus Woodlands Group as a signatory to the PRI,” said Fiona Reynolds, CEO of the PRI. “We welcome their commitment to long-term ESG and responsible investment as sustainable long-term forestry management has a substantial role to play in addressing global issues such as climate change.”

Molpus was recently awarded, on behalf of a client, the Carbon Project Developer of the Year Award by the California Climate Action Reserve at the 2019 North American Carbon World conference held in Los Angeles.

Committing to six principles

The goal of the PRI is to understand the implications of sustainability for investors and support signatories to incorporate these issues into their investment decision-making and ownership practices. The PRI acts in the long-term interests of its signatories, the financial markets, and economies in which they operate, and ultimately the environment and society. Molpus has committed to the following in becoming a PRI signatory:

incorporating ESG issues into investment analysis and decision-making processes

being an active owner and incorporating ESG issues into ownership policies and practices

seeking appropriate disclosure on ESG issues by the entities in which Molpus invests

promoting acceptance and implementation of the Principles within the investment industry

working with the PRI Secretariat and other signatories to enhance their effectiveness in implementing the Principles

reporting on our activities and progress towards implementing the Principles

The growing PRI movement

PRI data shows that, since 2006, the number of PRI signatories has grown from 100 to 3,000. Drawn from over 135 countries, these signatories have a combined $103 trillion in assets under management. Over 2018-19, the PRI saw the most significant increase in the signatory base since 2010-11.

About Molpus

The Molpus Woodlands Group, LLC (Molpus), an SEC registered investment adviser, acquires, manages, and sells timberland as an investment vehicle for pension funds, college endowments, foundations, insurance companies, and high-net-worth individual investors. Molpus currently manages approximately 1.8 million acres of timberland investments in 17 states. We incorporate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) policies and practices into investment analysis and decision-making. We believe our strong ESG initiatives have positive implications for the environment and the future of Molpus. Molpus was founded in 1996 as a timber investment management organization and has a company legacy dating back to 1905. Molpus is one of the oldest timber-related companies in the United States.

For more information, visit molpus.com. Nothing herein constitutes an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy any security with respect to any fund. In considering the performance of investments referred to in these materials, prospective timberland investors should keep in mind that prior performance of Molpus investments is not indicative of future results, and there can be no assurance that Molpus will achieve comparable results in the future.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201014005707/en/