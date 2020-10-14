Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Molpus Woodlands Group Becomes UN PRI Signatory

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 11:18am EDT

As part of its commitment to environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) principles, The Molpus Woodlands Group, LLC has become a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). The PRI is the world’s leading proponent of responsible investment. Becoming a signatory demonstrates Molpus’s long-standing commitment to sustainability.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201014005707/en/

Molpus Woodlands Group Becomes UN PRI Signatory

Molpus Woodlands Group Becomes UN PRI Signatory

“As a long-term timberland manager, Molpus has focused on material ESG factors and the responsible stewardship of the investments we manage. After careful review of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), we recognize that becoming a PRI signatory is a natural step in our long-term ESG commitment as we believe timberland plays a role in the solutions to the global challenges of today,” said Bob Lyle, President of Molpus. “By publicly agreeing to adhere to the PRI principles, we are encouraging others to commit to supporting sustainability and environmental responsibility worldwide.”

“We are delighted to welcome Molpus Woodlands Group as a signatory to the PRI,” said Fiona Reynolds, CEO of the PRI. “We welcome their commitment to long-term ESG and responsible investment as sustainable long-term forestry management has a substantial role to play in addressing global issues such as climate change.”

Molpus was recently awarded, on behalf of a client, the Carbon Project Developer of the Year Award by the California Climate Action Reserve at the 2019 North American Carbon World conference held in Los Angeles.

Committing to six principles

The goal of the PRI is to understand the implications of sustainability for investors and support signatories to incorporate these issues into their investment decision-making and ownership practices. The PRI acts in the long-term interests of its signatories, the financial markets, and economies in which they operate, and ultimately the environment and society. Molpus has committed to the following in becoming a PRI signatory:

  • incorporating ESG issues into investment analysis and decision-making processes
  • being an active owner and incorporating ESG issues into ownership policies and practices
  • seeking appropriate disclosure on ESG issues by the entities in which Molpus invests
  • promoting acceptance and implementation of the Principles within the investment industry
  • working with the PRI Secretariat and other signatories to enhance their effectiveness in implementing the Principles
  • reporting on our activities and progress towards implementing the Principles

The growing PRI movement

PRI data shows that, since 2006, the number of PRI signatories has grown from 100 to 3,000. Drawn from over 135 countries, these signatories have a combined $103 trillion in assets under management. Over 2018-19, the PRI saw the most significant increase in the signatory base since 2010-11.

About Molpus

The Molpus Woodlands Group, LLC (Molpus), an SEC registered investment adviser, acquires, manages, and sells timberland as an investment vehicle for pension funds, college endowments, foundations, insurance companies, and high-net-worth individual investors. Molpus currently manages approximately 1.8 million acres of timberland investments in 17 states. We incorporate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) policies and practices into investment analysis and decision-making. We believe our strong ESG initiatives have positive implications for the environment and the future of Molpus. Molpus was founded in 1996 as a timber investment management organization and has a company legacy dating back to 1905. Molpus is one of the oldest timber-related companies in the United States.

For more information, visit molpus.com. Nothing herein constitutes an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy any security with respect to any fund. In considering the performance of investments referred to in these materials, prospective timberland investors should keep in mind that prior performance of Molpus investments is not indicative of future results, and there can be no assurance that Molpus will achieve comparable results in the future.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:31aUNITED BANKERS CORPORATION : Acquisition of own shares 14.10.2020
AQ
11:31aDEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Blink Charging Company (BLNK)
PR
11:31aMETLIFE : Named to “JUST 100” List of Best Corporate Citizens
BU
11:31aDEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Precigen, Inc. f/k/a Intrexon Corporation (PGEN, XON)
BU
11:31aDEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC)
GL
11:31aGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX)
GL
11:31aGlancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM)
GL
11:31aDEADLINE ALERT FOR GNUS, AYX, STAA, QTT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
11:31aHashiCorp Launches New Offerings to Enable Identity-based Zero Trust Security Across Multi-Cloud Environments
GL
11:31aGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB)
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple enters 5G race with new iPhone 12 range
2HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : HAPAG-LLOYD : Is no more a Sell but a Buy opportunity for JP Morgan
3ASOS PLC : ASOS : Spectre of unemployment weighs on ASOS despite profit jump
4JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. : JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
5ATLANTIA, CDP HAMMERING OUT PRICING STRATEGY FOR AUTOSTRADE: sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group