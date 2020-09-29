Log in
Molpus Woodlands Group Expands Scholarship Program

09/29/2020 | 12:43pm EDT

Molpus is expanding the Molpus Woodlands Group Annual Scholarship Program to help bring further diversity to the forestry management profession. Through a partnership with five universities, the expansion will target students in under-represented populations within certain majors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200929005971/en/

Molpus Woodlands Group Expands Scholarship Program (Graphic: Business Wire)

Molpus Woodlands Group Expands Scholarship Program (Graphic: Business Wire)

Seven scholarships will be awarded. The scholarships will be available to students in forestry, GIS, paralegal studies, and business. The five universities partnering with the program are Mississippi State University (forestry and GIS), the University of Southern Mississippi (GIS and paralegal), Jackson State University (business), the University of Kentucky (forestry), and the University of Georgia (forestry).

“These scholarships are reflective of the rich diversity of the professionals in our company, and they are designed to help build diversity in the next generation of professionals within our company and the entire forestry sector. Molpus has a vertically integrated business structure, with most activities handled by in-house team members in fields including business, forestry, GIS, and legal,” said Bob Lyle, President of Molpus.

Molpus has always been committed to and has a core belief in the power of education. Since 2013, Molpus has supported minority scholarships at Mississippi State University to encourage interest in forestry.

About Molpus

The Molpus Woodlands Group, LLC (Molpus), an SEC registered investment adviser, acquires, manages, and sells timberland as an investment vehicle for pension funds, college endowments, foundations, insurance companies, and high-net-worth individual investors. Molpus currently manages approximately 1.9 million acres of timberland investments in 17 states. We incorporate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) policies and practices into investment analysis and decision-making. We believe our strong ESG initiatives have positive implications for the environment and the future of Molpus. Molpus was founded in 1996 as a timber investment management organization and has a company legacy dating back to 1905. Molpus is one of the oldest timber-related companies in the United States.

For more information, visit molpus.com. Nothing herein constitutes an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy any security with respect to any fund.


© Business Wire 2020
