Molson Coors enters JV to brew and sell Yuengling beers in West Coast

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Molson Coors Beverage Co said on
Tuesday it partnered with D.G. Yuengling & Son Inc to brew and
sell the family-owned company's beers outside of the East Coast,
while expanding its presence in premium brews.
The 50-50 partnership will see Pennsylvania-based Yuengling
expand its presence into 25 other U.S. states, mainly on the
West Coast, by using its much larger and established peer Molson
Coors' manufacturing capabilities.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
"This is a huge growth opportunity for us ..there are 25
markets where it is not being sold at all and there is a huge
upside," said Gavin Hattersley, CEO of Molson Coors, which makes
Miller Lite and Miller Coors beers.
"There is pent up demand for this brand (in the West)."
Hattersley said the JV would need some startup capital from
both sides, but the deal would not materially make a difference
to Molson's own capital budget.
There would also be no threat to Yuengling's sales eating
into Molson's own brand market share, as it competes in the
premium category where Molson has a smaller presence, he said.
Yuengling Chief Administration Officer Wendy Yuengling said
the higher costs of shipping to the West Coast from its two
breweries in Pennsylvania and one in Florida had limited its
abilities to expand earlier.
For Molson, the move is part of new CEO Hattersley's plan to
reinvent its business that has struggled as consumers migrate
towards hard seltzer, low-alcohol spirits and more premium
beers.
Just a month after he became CEO on Sept. 28, 2019,
Hattersley announced Molson Coors would drop "Brewing Co" from
the company name to reflect its new strategy that would include
venturing into brewed tea and coffee along with beer. (https://bit.ly/2RqMtme)
