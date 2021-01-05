Log in
Momentum IoT : Adds Senior Execs to Technology Team

01/05/2021 | 12:01pm EST
Former General Electric, United Technologies CTO, Sentinel Security Leader Added

Momentum IoT, the SaaS Telematics leader, today announced two major additions to its executive team. Dr. Steve Durana, the former Chief of Design at Sentinel Security Services, joined as VP of Engineering. Ed Suski, a former Chief Technology Officer for divisions of both General Electric and United Technologies Corporation, joined as an advisor.

“Our vision of an advanced, yet super simple hardware to serve field service fleets of all sizes is being validated in the market, with over a thousand paying customers signed in the last year,” said Momentum IoT CEO Justin Silva. “These visionary technology leaders will accelerate our innovation, and help us build on our excellent early success.”

Dr. Steve Durana, VP of Engineering:

  • Led hardware design teams for both Department of Defense and private industry.
  • At Sentinel Security Services, led the team which designed and developed GPS Ankle Bracelets, Landline and Cellular Home Monitoring Units, and other security-related products.
  • Experience with Video technology, Switches, X-ray, Medical, and Temperature Control Devices.

Ed Suski, Advisor:

  • Spent three years at General Electric and United Technologies Corporation, serving as CTO. At GE, he led a 110-person global software and hardware engineering team.
  • As CTO for GE's security business unit, Suski grew the video capture, storage, and delivery product line to over $50 million in annual revenue in 3 years. Previously, Suski served as a Chief Systems Architect for several tier-one PC OEMs.
  • Suski studied electrical engineering and physics at University of Michigan and Cal State Fullerton and is the inventor on ten U.S. patents.

Momentum IoT’s innovative model lets small and mid-sized fleet managers pay monthly for only the GPS tracking they need and cancel at any time. With zero hardware cost and no extras, the business and its quirky go-to-market approach have won industry accolades from Compass Intelligence and Mind Commerce.

Prospective customers can sign up for a Free Demo: https://momentumiot.com/demo/, or buy at https://momentumiot.com/buy/.

Momentum IoT helps small and mid-sized fleet managers locate and manage their trucks, trailers, heavy and light equipment with kickass telematics tracking solutions at affordable prices, with no contract. Momentum IoT was built from gravel up by people who worked in field services.

https://momentumiot.com/


© Business Wire 2021
