Momentus Finalizes and Signs National Security Agreement

Milestone marks key step in government review process

Momentus Inc. (“Momentus” or the “Company”), a U.S. commercial space company offering transportation and other in-space infrastructure services, today announced that it has finalized and signed a National Security Agreement (“NSA”) with the Department of Defense and Department of the Treasury as lead agencies on behalf of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (“CFIUS”). The NSA is the culmination of four months of intensive work with the U.S. government and marks a crucial step in the Company’s path toward delivering its services.

Since February of this year, Momentus has collaborated with CFIUS and its member agencies, working to demonstrate the Company’s commitment to serving as a trusted partner to the U.S. government. With the NSA now final, Momentus will implement the NSA-required actions that will enable effective alignment with U.S. government stakeholders.

“Our co-founders are completely divested from the company as of today, helping to resolve a primary point of the government’s concern,” said Momentus Chief Executive Officer Dawn Harms. “The focus now shifts to efficiently implementing the NSA requirements and reinforcing our operational security.”

As part of the NSA, Momentus will be required to implement increased security measures, hire key positions to provide additional oversight and appoint a CFIUS-approved director to its board of directors to oversee compliance with the NSA’s stipulations.

“Once the NSA’s measures are implemented, we will renew our efforts to expeditiously obtain governmental approvals to clear our path to flight,” said Harms. “The entire Momentus team is eager to move forward, and we are happy to report progress on that journey with this NSA milestone.”

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain a number of “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements include statements about the expected business combination with Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (“Stable Road”) and implementation of mitigation measures under the NSA and the review and receipt of government approvals for Momentus’ inaugural flight. These forward-looking statements are based on Stable Road’s and Momentus’ management’s current expectations, estimates, projections and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. When used in this press release, the words “begin,” “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “hopes” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Stable Road’s or Momentus’ management’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors include, but are not limited to: the inability of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. and Momentus to successfully or timely consummate the proposed business combination; the risk that any required regulatory approvals are not obtained, are delayed or are subject to unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the proposed business combination or that the approval of the stockholders of Stable Road or Momentus is not obtained; the inability of Momentus to obtain necessary licenses and approvals for its planned missions in a timely manner or at all; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed business combination; risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Momentus; risks related to the ability of customers to cancel contracts for convenience; risks related to the rollout of Momentus’ business and the timing of expected business milestones; the effects of competition on Momentus’ future business; level of product service or product or launch failures that could lead customers to use competitors’ services; developments and changes in laws and regulations, including increased regulation of the space transportation industry; the impact of significant investigative, regulatory or legal proceedings; the amount of redemption requests made by Stable Road’s public stockholders; the ability of Stable Road or the combined company to issue equity or equity-linked securities in connection with the proposed business combination or in the future; changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the definitive proxy statement/consent solicitation statement/prospectus relating to the proposed business combination, including those under “Risk Factors” therein, and other documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by Stable Road. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

Forward-looking statements included in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, neither Stable Road nor Momentus undertakes any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release. Additional risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in the Stable Road’s reports filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed transaction contemplated by the merger agreement between Stable Road and Momentus (the “Proposed Transaction”), Stable Road has filed with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”) that includes a proxy statement of Stable Road, a consent solicitation statement of Momentus and prospectus of Stable Road, and each party will file other documents with the SEC regarding the Proposed Transaction. The Registration Statement has not been declared effective by the SEC. A definitive proxy statement/consent solicitation statement/prospectus and other relevant documents will be sent to the stockholders of Stable Road and Momentus, seeking any required stockholder approval, and is not intended to provide the basis for any investment decision or any other decision in respect of such matters. STABLE ROAD’S STOCKHOLDERS AND OTHER INTERESTED PERSONS ARE ADVISED TO READ, WHEN AVAILABLE, THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND THE PROXY STATEMENT/CONSENT SOLICITATION STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS WHICH FORMS A PART OF THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, AND THE EFFECTIVE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT/CONSENT SOLICITATION/PROSPECTUS IN CONNECTION WITH STABLE ROAD’S SOLICITATION OF PROXIES FOR STABLE ROAD’S SPECIAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO APPROVE THE TRANSACTIONS CONTEMPLATED BY THE MERGER AGREEMENT (THE “PROPOSED TRANSACTION SPECIAL MEETING”), BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. When available, the definitive proxy statement/consent solicitation statement/prospectus will be mailed to Stable Road’s stockholders as of a record date to be established for voting on the Proposed Transaction and the other matters to be voted upon at the Proposed Transaction Special Meeting. Stable Road’s stockholders will also be able to obtain copies of the proxy statement/consent solicitation statement/prospectus, and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC in connection with the Proposed Transaction, without charge, once available, at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or by directing a request to: Stable Road Capital LLC, James Norris, CPA, Chief Financial Officer, 1345 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice, CA 90291; Tel: 310-956-4919; james@stableroadcapital.com.

Participants in the Solicitation

Stable Road, Momentus and certain of their respective directors, executive officers and other members of management and employees may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies of Stable Road’s stockholders in connection with the Proposed Transaction. STABLE ROAD’S STOCKHOLDERS AND OTHER INTERESTED PERSONS MAY OBTAIN, WITHOUT CHARGE, MORE DETAILED INFORMATION REGARDING THE DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS OF STABLE ROAD IN ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020, WHICH WAS FILED WITH THE SEC ON MARCH 8, 2021. INFORMATION REGARDING THE PERSONS WHO MAY, UNDER SEC RULES, BE DEEMED PARTICIPANTS IN THE SOLICITATION OF PROXIES TO STABLE ROAD’S STOCKHOLDERS IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AND OTHER MATTERS TO BE VOTED AT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION SPECIAL MEETING WILL BE SET FORTH IN THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION WHEN AVAILABLE. Additional information regarding the interests of participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the Proposed Transaction is included in the Registration Statement that Stable Road has filed with the SEC.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to purchase, nor a solicitation of an offer to sell, subscribe for or buy any securities or the solicitation of any vote in any jurisdiction pursuant to the Proposed Transaction or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer or securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210609005317/en/