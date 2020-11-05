Log in
Monaghan Medical Corporation Opens New State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Facility in Plattsburgh, New York

11/05/2020 | 08:45am EST

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monaghan Medical Corporation (MMC) today announced the opening of a new 65,000-square-foot facility that doubles the size of its previous headquarters building. The new facility will house Monaghan Medical's warehouse, production, administration, and all support functions, and the campus property has room to double the plant’s square footage for future expansion.

Monaghan Medical has been in its previous Plattsburgh facility since the 1980s. This move to a new state-of-the-art building will give the company room to expand both its product and manufacturing capabilities. Monaghan Medical will continue to focus on the design, manufacture, and distribution of medical devices designed to help patients with respiratory diseases like asthma and COPD. As the company continues to grow, the surrounding property can be developed as needed to expand operational capacity.

The design of the new facility took into account employees’ health and safety. The open concept layout incorporates more windows for natural light, with flexible work areas designed to encourage conversation or informal meetings and an open office environment.

“Monaghan Medical has been part of Plattsburgh for nearly 40 years and this new facility allows room for growth as we continue to expand our presence within this business community,” said Tim Howley, Manufacturing Manager for Monaghan Medical. “This is a challenging time to be opening a new facility with the COVID-19 outbreak, but we are taking every step possible to ensure that all our employees are safe and healthy.”

The new Monaghan Medical facility is located at 153 Industrial Boulevard, Plattsburgh, NY 12901. 

About Monaghan Medical Corporation (MMC, USA)
Monaghan Medical Corporation (MMC) focuses on developing cost-efficient, outcome-based solutions for its customers, and continues to introduce new products and new product enhancements to support its mission to ensure device quality for patients. MMC’s strength lies in product development around core capabilities in mechanical design complimented by collaboration with a state-of-the-art Global Aerosol and Research Laboratory.

https://www.monaghanmed.com

Contact:

Tim Howley
Manufacturing Manager
Monaghan Medical Corporation
153 Industrial Boulevard, Plattsburgh, NY 12901
Phone: (518) 634-8156
Email: thowley@monaghanmed.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1703525e-4261-4fb3-80f3-28b13404e8d8

Primary Logo

Monaghan Medical Corporation's New Plattsburgh, NY, Headquarters

Monaghan Medical Corporation's New Plattsburgh, NY, Headquarters
© GlobeNewswire 2020

