Monde Nissin Completes Domestic and International Book Builds and Announces IPO Shares Were Multiple Times Oversubscribed

Overwhelming Demand from International and Domestic Investors Further Reflects the Attractive Long-Term Growth Opportunities for the Quorn and APAC Businesses

Monde Nissin Corporation (“Monde Nissin” or the “Company”) today announced that it completed the offering period for its proposed initial public offering (“IPO”) of 3,600,000,000 Common Shares (the “Offering”) at a price of Php13.50 per share, with an overallotment option of a further 540,000,000 Common Shares granted by the Selling Shareholder.

The Offering received overwhelming interest from global institutional investors and long-only funds, as well as strong demand from Philippines-based investors, resulting in an international and domestic book building process that was multiple times oversubscribed.

The IPO is the largest ever on the Philippines Stock Exchange (“PSE”) and the largest food and beverage IPO in Southeast Asia. It raises Php48.6 billion for Monde Nissin, excluding underwriting commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The new international and domestic investors join the previously announced 11 renowned, global long-term cornerstone investors in making up Monde Nissin’s initial shareholder base.

“The extraordinary level of interest that we received from a broad range of international and domestic investors is a testament to the world-class company that we have built and the significant growth opportunities that lie ahead,” said Henry Soesanto, Chief Executive Officer of Monde Nissin Corporation.

Mr. Soesanto added, “Our Quorn and Asia-Pacific Branded Food and Beverage businesses are a powerful combination to advance our mission of food safety and food security. Quorn is a leading player in the fast-growing global meat alternatives segment with a loyal customer following and a defining set of healthy sustainable products. Our Asia-Pacific Branded Food and Beverage business is widely recognized for its leadership positions across each of its core segments. We intend to stay ahead of consumer demands through innovation and investment in technology to provide healthier and more delicious food.”

Mr. Soesanto concluded by saying, “The scale and timing of our IPO has only been made possible through the hard work and guidance of the dedicated teams at the Philippine Securities and Exchange Commission and the PSE, to whom I extend my sincere gratitude and thanks.”

Monde Nissin expects to commence trading on the PSE under the ticker symbol “MONDE” on June 1, 2021. Mr. Soesanto and guests plan to ring the opening bell.

As previously announced, the Company intends to use the net proceeds from the primary offer to fund capital expenditures, redeem the Arran Convertible Note and repay loans to commercial banks. A copy of Monde Nissin’s final prospectus is available on the Company’s website at https://mondenissin.com/company-prospectus/.

UBS AG Singapore Branch, Citigroup Global Markets Limited and J.P. Morgan Securities plc served as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners for the offering. BDO Capital & Investment Corporation, BPI Capital Corporation and First Metro Investment Corporation were the Local Lead Underwriters and Joint Bookrunners. Credit Suisse (Singapore) Limited served as the Joint International Bookrunner. Macquarie Capital Securities (Singapore) Pte. Limited and Jefferies Singapore Limited served as the International Co-Bookrunners. China Bank Capital Corporation, PNB Capital and Investment Corporation and SB Capital Investment Corp. were the Domestic Co-Lead Underwriters.

About Monde Nissin

Monde Nissin Corporation is a global food and beverages company headquartered in the Philippines, with a portfolio of iconic and market leading brands across fast-growing categories, including Lucky Me! noodles, SkyFlakes crackers, Fita crackers, Monde baked goods and Quorn meat alternative products. The Company aspires to improve the well-being of people and the planet, and create sustainable solutions for food security. That aspiration is reflected in our commitment to continuously improve our products to make them more delicious, nutritious, and better for the planet. For more information, please visit www.mondenissin.com.

About Quorn

Quorn Foods is a global market leader in healthy, sustainable protein. Headquartered in Stokesley, North Yorkshire in the United Kingdom, the company offers a wide range of great-tasting products to appeal to the rapidly expanding group of people wanting to reduce their meat consumption. The company employs around 900 people and exports to 15 countries around the world, including Australia, Singapore and the United States. Quorn® is one of the United Kingdom’s top 40 FMCG brands. Quorn Foods Ltd is the reporting group which includes a main trading company, Marlow Foods Ltd. Quorn Foods Ltd encompasses all international operations of Quorn® and Cauldron®. For more information, please visit www.quorn.com.

