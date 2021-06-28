Media and Research - Press Releases
Monetary Board Cancels Registration of Nashima Money Changer
June 27, 2021
The Monetary Board has cancelled the Certificate of Registration as a Foreign Exchange Dealer/Money Changer of Nashima Money Changer pursuant to Section 901-N of the Manual of Regulations for Non-Bank Financial Institutions (MORNBFI), and for serious violation of its Deed of Undertaking and the provisions of Section 601-N of the MORNBFI, in relation to Part Nine (9) of Q Regulations of the MORNBFI, R.A. No. 9160 or the Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA) of 2001, as amended, and its revised implementing rules and regulations (RIRR).
