Monetary Bulletin 2020/4

Vol. 22 no. 4, 18 November 2020
Statement of the Central Bank of Iceland Monetary Policy Committee
Download the whole book
I The global economy and terms of trade
II Monetary policy and domestic financial markets
III Demand and GDP growth
IV Labour market and factor utilisation
V Inflation
Box 1 Alternative scenarios and uncertainties
Box 2 COVID-19, inflation, and household consumption patterns
Box 3 Fiscal budget proposal for 2021
Box 4 The Central Bank's macroeconomic forecasts for 2019
Appendix 1 Snapshots of domestic and foreign economic activity in the midst of a global pandemic
Appendix 2 Forecast tables
Related content:
Data for charts in MB 2020/4
Powerpoint charts in MB 2020/4
QMM Database 18 November 2020
Attachments
Disclaimer
Central Bank of Iceland published this content on 18 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2020 09:08:02 UTC