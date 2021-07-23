Monetary, Deposit and Credit Indicators, 23.07.2021

PRESS RELEASE 23 July 2021 12:00 MONETARY, DEPOSIT AND CREDIT INDICATORS1 June 2021 In June 2021 broad money (monetary aggregate M32) increased annually by 13% compared to 12.7% annual growth as in May 2021. At the end of June 2021 M3 was BGN 118.615 billion (94.1% of GDP3) compared to BGN 118.192 billion (93.8% of GDP) in May 2021. Its most liquid component - monetary aggregate M14,5 - increased by 17.5% annually in June 2021 (17% annual growth in May 2021). Figure 1 The complete set of monetary statistics tables and methodological notes is available on the website of the Bulgarian National Bank under section Statistics/Monetary and Interest Rate Statistics/ Monetary Statistics .

2 Monetary aggregate M3 includes monetary aggregate M1 , deposits with agreed maturity of up to two years, deposits redeemable at notice of up to three months and marketable instruments (debt securities issued up to two years, shares/units of money market funds and repos) .

3 GDP is BGN 126.052 billion for 2021 (the BNB forecast).

4 Monetary aggregate M1 includes the most liquid instruments, used in settlements ( currency outside monetary financial institutions and overnight deposits in national and foreign currency).

5 Following a market study of the banking deposit products and in compliance with the methodological requirements, as of January 2020 transferable saving deposits of the Households sector were reclassified from the Deposits redeemable at notice of up to 3 months indicator to the Overnight deposits indicator. Reclassfications are one-offnon-transactional changes in the data. For further information please refer to the definitions of financial flows included in the Methodological notes to the monetary statistics data.

At the end of June 2021, deposits6 of the non-government sector7 were BGN 96.773 billion (76.8% of GDP), increasing annually by 12.1% (11.7% annual growth in May 2021). Deposits of Non-financialcorporations were BGN 29.356 billion (23.3% of GDP) at the end of June 2021. Compared to the same month of 2020 they increased by 12.9% (12.5% annual growth in May 2021). Deposits of Financial corporations increased by 15.4% annually in June 2021 (6.9% annual growth in May 2021) and at the end of the month they were BGN 3.627 billion (2.9% of GDP). Deposits of Households and NPISHs were BGN 63.790 billion (50.6% of GDP) at the end of June 2021. They increased by 11.6% compared to the same month of 2020 (11.6% annual growth in May 2021). Figure 2 Net domestic assets were BGN 71.317 billion at the end of June 2021. They increased by 9.5% compared to the same month of 2020 (9.5% annual growth in May 2021). At the end of the month their basic component - domestic credit - was BGN 72.039 billion and increased by 10.2% compared to June 2020 (11.1% annual growth in May 2021). In June 2021 claims on the non-government sector8 increased by 6.4% annually (6.4% annual growth in May 2021) reaching BGN 69.443 billion. At the end of June 2021, claims on loans to the non-government sector amounted to BGN 67.376 billion (53.5% of GDP) compared to BGN 67.067 billion (53.2% of GDP) at the end of May 2021. They increased annually by 6.4% in June 2021 (6.4% annual growth in May 2021). The change of loans to the non-government sector was influenced also by net sales of loans by Other monetary financial institutions (Other MFIs) - their volume for the last twelve months was BGN 222.1 million. On an annual basis, loans sold9 by Other MFIs were BGN 222.1 million (of which BGN 1.9 million in June 2021), while there are no loans repurchases for the last twelve months. With Other monetary financial Institutions (credit institutions and money market funds). In accordance with the ECB requirements for statistical reporting, loans, mainly subordinated debt, are also included.

7 Non-government sector includes sector Non-financial corporations, financial corporations (sectors Investment funds, Financial intermediaries, Financial auxiliaries, Captive financial institutions and money lenders , Insurance corporations and Pension funds ) and sector Households and NPISHs (Non-profit institutions serving households).

8 Claims on the non-government sector by instrument include loans , repos , debt securities held and shares and other equity .

9 Sold loans include all loans that have been transferred to third parties and excluded from the balance sheets of the monetary financial institutions. Off-balance sheet loans are not included in the scope of the indicator. 2

In June 2021, loans to Non-financialcorporations increased by 3.2% annually (4.1% annual growth in May 2021) and at the end of the month amounted to BGN 35.563 billion (28.2% of GDP). Loans to Households and NPISHs were BGN 27.112 billion (21.5% of GDP) at the end of June 2021. They increased by 10.4% compared to the same month of 2020 (9.7% annual growth in May 2021). At the end of June 2021 loans for house purchases were BGN 12.945 billion and increased by 14.5% annually (13.4% annual growth in May 2021). Consumer loans amounted to BGN 12.602 billion and compared to June 2020 they rose by 9% (8.7% annual growth in May 2021). On an annual basis other loans10 decreased by 14.1% (16.8% annual decline in May 2021) and reached BGN 385.7 million. In June 2021, loans to Sole proprietorships and partnerships without legal status decreased annually by 0.6% (3.6% annual decline in May 2021) reaching BGN 385.9 million. Loans granted to financial corporations were BGN 4.702 billion at the end of June 2021 (3.7% of GDP). Compared to June 2020, they increased by 9.2% (6% annual growth in May 2021). Figure 3 10 The other loans indicator also includes loans granted to associations of owners in accordance with the National Programme for Energy Efficiency of Multi-familyResidential Buildings. 3

In accordance with the ECB11 statistical reporting requirements, the BNB collects data for all balance sheet items of MFIs, including aggregated data on loans, which are restructured12 or non-performing13. The banks provide aggregated data on these loans, because detailed data on the loans according to their past-due periods are not collected for the purpose of monetary and interest rate statistics. In accordance with the international practice, reporting of monetary statistics differs from supervisory reporting, including the reporting of loans, which are restructured or non-performing. Detailed information on reporting requirements for monetary statistics purposes is available in the methodological notes. Net foreign assets amounted to BGN 70.378 billion at the end of the reporting month compared to BGN 70.006 billion at the end of May 2021. They increased by 13.3% compared to June 2020 (13.4% annual growth in May 2021). At the end of June 2021 foreign assets increased by 11.6% annually (11.6% annual growth in May 2021), reaching BGN 79.433 billion. Foreign liabilities amounted to BGN 9.055 billion, decreasing by 0.5% on an annual basis (1% annual decline in May 2021). ____________ Regulation (EC) No 1017/2013 of the European Central Bank of 24 September 2013 concerning the consolidated balance sheet of the monetary financial institutions sector (ECB/2013/33) and Regulation (EC) No 1072/2013 of the European Central Bank of 24 September 2013 concerning statistics on interest rates applied by monetary financial institutions to deposits and loans vis-à-vis households and non-financial corporations (ECB/2013/34).

12 Restructured loans are those, defined as restructured exposures in accordance with the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) No 680/2014 of 16 April 2014 laying down implementing technical standards with regard to supervisory reporting of institutions according to Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 of the European Parliament and of the Council . Non-performing are the loans, meeting at least one of the criteria of Art.178 of the Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 26 June 2013 on prudential requirements for credit institutions and investment firms and amending Regulation (EU) No 648/2012. 4

Bulgarian National Bank Appendix 1 MONETARY, DEPOSIT AND CREDIT INDICATORS (Annual change, %) 2018 2019 2020 May 2021 June 2021 Stock Annual (BGN million) change (%) COMPONENTS OF M3 MONEY M3 (=1+2+3) 8.8 9.9 10.9 12.7 118,615 13.0 1. MONEY M1 (=1.1.+1.2.) 12.2 15.5 35.8 17.0 89,350 17.5 1.1. Currency outside MFIs 10.0 10.5 12.2 17.2 20,604 18.2 1.2. Overnight deposits 13.1 17.6 44.8 17.0 68,747 17.3 2. М2 - М1 (Quasi-money = 2.1.+2.2.) 4.7 2.3 -27.0 1.6 29,265 1.3 2.1. Deposits with agreed maturity up to 2 years 5.5 1.3 1.8 1.5 28,676 1.2 2.2. Deposits redeemable at notice up to 3 months 2.7 4.8 -95.2 5.7 588 5.7 3. М3 - М2 (=3.1.) -99.3 -100.0 0.0 0.0 0 0.0 3.1. Marketable instruments (debt securities issued up to 2 years+ MMFs shares/units + repos) -99.3 -100.0 0.0 0.0 0 0.0 COUNTERPARTS OF M3 1. FOREIGN ASSETS (NET) (=1.1.-1.2.) 8.4 3.1 15.3 13.4 70,378 13.3 1.1. Foreign assets 8.3 3.1 12.3 11.6 79,433 11.6 1.2. Foreign liabilities 7.8 2.9 -4.7 -1.0 9,055 -0.5 2. DOMESTIC ASSETS (NET) (=2.1.+2.2.) 7.8 14.1 5.4 9.5 71,317 9.5 2.1. DOMESTIC CREDIT (=2.1.1.+2.1.2.) 7.5 11.5 7.9 11.1 72,039 10.2 2.1.1. Claims on General government 1 -212.1 243.8 384.7 33001.1 2,597 3627.7 2.1.2. Claims on non-government sector2 8.9 9.7 4.5 6.4 69,443 6.4 2.2. OTHER ITEMS3 17.7 279.7 -161.7 -1063.0 -723 -277.2 DEPOSITS4 AND LOANS OF NON-GOVERNMENT SECTOR DEPOSITS4 (=1+2+3) 7.3 9.7 9.7 11.7 96,773 12.1 1. Non-financial corporations 5.2 14.3 10.5 12.5 29,356 12.9 2. Financial corporations 16.9 2.4 2.0 6.9 3,627 15.4 3. Households and NPISH 7.7 8.0 9.7 11.6 63,790 11.6 LOANS (=1+2+3) 8.4 9.3 4.4 6.4 67,376 6.4 1. Non-financial corporations 5.4 5.9 3.0 4.1 35,563 3.2 2. Financial corporations5 23.7 46.9 3.6 6.0 4,702 9.2 3. Households and NPISH (=3.1.+3.2.+3.3.+3.4.) 11.2 9.5 6.6 9.7 27,112 10.4 3.1. Overdraft 2.2 -2.4 -9.0 -4.8 1,179 -5.2 3.2. Loans for house purchases 11.8 14.5 11.6 13.4 12,945 14.5 3.3. Consumer loans 16.6 10.8 5.0 8.7 12,602 9.0 3.4. Other loans -24.1 -40.9 -22.0 -16.8 386 -14.1 o/w Sole proprietorships and partnerships without legal status - - - -3.6 386 -0.6 Outstanding amounts at end of period; not seasonally adjusted. According to the requirements of Regulation (EC) No 2423/2001 of the ECB of 22 November 2001, concerning the consolidated balance sheet of the Monetary financial institutions sector (ECB/2001/13), accrued interest is reported separately from the instrument (deposits, loans, securities, etc.) and the banks' balance sheets are not consolidated with those of their foreign branches. Claims on General government comprise net claims on Central government, claims on Local government and Social security funds. The negative values indicate the excess of liabilities over claims of the Monetary financial institutions towards the General government sector. Claims on non-government sector comprise claims on Non-financial corporations, financial corporations (sectors Investment funds, Financial intermediaries, Financial auxiliaries, Captive financial institutions and money lenders, Insurance corporations and Pension funds) and Households and NPISH (Non-profit institutions serving households).

3 Includes: Other assets and liabilities (net), Non-financial Assets and Accounts between monetary financial institutions (net). At Other monetary financial Institutions (credit institutions and money market funds). In accordance with the requirements for statistical reporting of the ECB, loans, mainly subordinated debt, are also included.

5 Includes loans and margin deposits .

