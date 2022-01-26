Monetary, Deposit and Credit Indicators, 26.01.2022

PRESS RELEASE 26 January 2022 12:00 MONETARY, DEPOSIT AND CREDIT INDICATORS1 December 2021 In December 2021 broad money (monetary aggregate M32) increased annually by 10.7% compared to 10.8% annual growth as in November 2021. At the end of December 2021 M3 was BGN 125.776 billion (97.9% of GDP3) compared to BGN 122.300 billion (95.2% of GDP) in November 2021. Its most liquid component - monetary aggregate M14,5 - increased by 16.5% annually in December 2021 (17.6% annual growth in November 2021). Figure 1 The complete set of monetary statistics tables and methodological notes is available on the website of the Bulgarian National Bank under section Statistics/Monetary and Interest Rate Statistics/ Monetary Statistics . Based on additional information provided by reporting agents the data for the period September 2021 - October 2021 have been revised. The revisions are indicated in the explanatory notes of the respective data tables.

2 Monetary aggregate M3 includes monetary aggregate M1 , deposits with agreed maturity of up to two years, deposits redeemable at notice of up to three months and marketable instruments (debt securities issued up to two years, shares/units of money market funds and repos) .

3 GDP is BGN 128.439 billion for 2021 (the BNB forecast).

4 Monetary aggregate M1 includes the most liquid instruments, used in settlements ( currency outside monetary financial institutions and overnight deposits in national and foreign currency).

5 Following a market study of the banking deposit products and in compliance with the methodological requirements, as of January 2020 transferable saving deposits of the Households sector were reclassified from the Deposits redeemable at notice of up to 3 months indicator to the Overnight deposits indicator. Reclassifications are one-offnon-transactional changes in the data. For further information please refer to the definitions of financial flows included in the Methodological notes to the monetary statistics data.

At the end of December 2021, deposits6 of the non-government sector7 were BGN 101.907 billion (79.3% of GDP), increasing annually by 9.1% (9.1% annual growth in November 2021). Deposits of Non-financialcorporations were BGN 31.767 billion (24.7% of GDP) at the end of December 2021. Compared to the same month of 2020 they increased by 8.5% (8.1% annual growth in November 2021). Deposits of Financial corporations increased by 16.9% annually in December 2021 (7.6% annual growth in November 2021) and at the end of the month they were BGN 3.600 billion (2.8% of GDP). Deposits of Households and NPISHs were BGN 66.540 billion (51.8% of GDP) at the end of December 2021. They increased by 9% compared to the same month of 2020 (9.7% annual growth in November 2021). Figure 2 Net domestic assets were BGN 78.471 billion at the end of December 2021. They increased by 12.6% compared to the same month of 2020 (12.2% annual growth in November 2021). At the end of the month their basic component - domestic credit - was BGN 78.659 billion and increased by 11.9% compared to December 2020 (11.6% annual growth in November 2021). In December 2021 claims on the non-government sector8 increased by 8.8% annually (8.2% annual growth in November 2021) reaching BGN 73.475 billion. At the end of December 2021, claims on loans to the non-government sector amounted to BGN 71.156 billion (55.4% of GDP) compared to BGN 70.668 billion (55% of GDP) at the end of November 2021. They increased annually by 8.7% in December 2021 (8.2% annual growth in November 2021). The change of loans to the non-government sector was influenced also by net sales of loans by Other monetary financial institutions (Other MFIs) - their volume for the last twelve months was BGN 216.4 million. On an annual basis, loans sold9 by Other MFIs were BGN 216.5 million (of which With Other monetary financial Institutions (credit institutions and money market funds). In accordance with the ECB requirements for statistical reporting, loans, mainly subordinated debt, are also included.

7 Non-government sector includes sector Non-financial corporations, financial corporations (sectors Investment funds, Financial intermediaries, Financial auxiliaries, Captive financial institutions and money lenders , Insurance corporations and Pension funds ) and sector Households and NPISHs (Non-profit institutions serving households).

8 Claims on the non-government sector by instrument include loans , repos , debt securities held and shares and other equity .

9 Sold loans include all loans that have been transferred to third parties and excluded from the balance sheets of the monetary financial institutions. Off-balance sheet loans are not included in the scope of the indicator. 2

BGN 35.9 million in December 2021), while loans repurchased were BGN 0.06 million (there were no loan repurchases in December 2021). In December 2021, loans to Non-financialcorporations increased by 4.6% annually (4.1% annual growth in November 2021) and at the end of the month amounted to BGN 37.280 billion (29% of GDP). Loans to Households and NPISHs were BGN 28.908 billion (22.5% of GDP) at the end of December 2021. They increased by 13.4% compared to the same month of 2020 (12.5% annual growth in November 2021). At the end of December 2021 loans for house purchases were BGN 14.131 billion and increased by 17.6% annually (16.8% annual growth in November 2021). Consumer loans amounted to BGN 13.224 billion and compared to December 2020 they rose by 11.1% (10.4% annual growth in November 2021). On an annual basis other loans10 decreased by 4.5% (4.7% annual decline in November 2021) and reached BGN 383.3 million. In December 2021, loans to Sole proprietorships and partnerships without legal status increased annually by 5.8% (2.1% annual growth in November 2021) reaching BGN 383.6 million. Loans granted to financial corporations were BGN 4.969 billion at the end of December 2021 (3.9% of GDP). Compared to December 2020, they increased by 15% (15.8% annual growth in November 2021). Figure 3 10 The other loans indicator also includes loans granted to associations of owners in accordance with the National Programme for Energy Efficiency of Multi-familyResidential Buildings. 3

In accordance with the ECB11 statistical reporting requirements, the BNB collects data for all balance sheet items of MFIs, including aggregated data on loans, which are restructured12 or non-performing13. The banks provide aggregated data on these loans, because detailed data on the loans according to their past-due periods are not collected for the purpose of monetary and interest rate statistics. In accordance with the international practice, reporting of monetary statistics differs from supervisory reporting, including the reporting of loans, which are restructured or non-performing. Detailed information on reporting requirements for monetary statistics purposes is available in the methodological notes. Net foreign assets amounted to BGN 71.267 billion at the end of the reporting month compared to BGN 72.661 billion at the end of November 2021. They increased by 7% compared to December 2020 (7.8% annual growth in November 2021). At the end of December 2021 foreign assets increased by 11.3% annually (12.7% annual growth in November 2021), reaching BGN 84.834 billion. Foreign liabilities amounted to BGN 13.567 billion, increasing by 41.7% on an annual basis (52.2% annual growth in November 2021). ____________ Regulation (EC) No 1017/2013 of the European Central Bank of 24 September 2013 concerning the consolidated balance sheet of the monetary financial institutions sector (ECB/2013/33) and Regulation (EC) No 1072/2013 of the European Central Bank of 24 September 2013 concerning statistics on interest rates applied by monetary financial institutions to deposits and loans vis-à-vis households and non-financial corporations (ECB/2013/34).

12 Restructured loans are those, defined as restructured exposures in accordance with the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) No 680/2014 of 16 April 2014 laying down implementing technical standards with regard to supervisory reporting of institutions according to Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 of the European Parliament and of the Council . Non-performing are the loans, meeting at least one of the criteria of Art.178 of the Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 26 June 2013 on prudential requirements for credit institutions and investment firms and amending Regulation (EU) No 648/2012. 4