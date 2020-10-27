Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Monetary Financial Institutions (MFIs) Deposits and Loans Statistics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 05:10am EDT

The Central Bank of Cyprus has today released the MFIs deposits and loans statistics for the reference month of September 2020, which are included in the October 2020 edition of Monetary and Financial Statistics. It is noted that the data for the reference month of December 2019 were revised in accordance with the audited financial statements of the MFIs. Therefore, the data for all the months from January to August 2020 were also revised accordingly.

Total deposits in September 2020 recorded a net increase of €36,2 million, compared with a net increase of €366,5 million in August 2020. The annual growth rate stood at -0,6%, compared with a zero annual growth rate in August 2020. The outstanding amount of deposits reached €48,0 billion in September 2020.

Total loans in September 2020 recorded a net increase of €218,1 million, compared with a net decrease of €60,7 million in August 2020. The annual growth rate stood at -3,8%, compared with -4,4% in August 2020. The outstanding amount of total loans reached €31,9 billion in September 2020. It should be noted that the suspension of instalments, according to the Decree for the suspension of loan instalments by the Minister of Finance, had an upward impact on the above changes in loans. The suspension of instalments was related to loans from MFIs to households and non-financial corporations amounting to €10,4 billion.

Click here.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Cyprus published this content on 27 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2020 09:09:12 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:21aDEUTSCHE BANK AG : Warburg Research sticks Neutral
MD
05:21aAMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : Culture of Integrity Brings UBS Team to Ameriprise Financial; Advisors say Ameriprise's 'powerful' technology suite will help them maintain the high level of client service they're known for anytime, anywhere
AQ
05:21aFIRSTENERGY : JCP&L Supports Ocean Action's Annual Fall Beach Sweeps
AQ
05:20aINTESA SANPAOLO : StudioSì Fund ready to launch
PU
05:20aWERELDHAVE BELGIUM : Press release - announcement optional dividend - 21 October 2020
PU
05:20aBREAST CANCER SURVIVORS FACE NEW CHALLENGES WHEN THE DISEASE IS BEHIND THEM : getting back to ‘normal life'
PU
05:20aTMK : premium pipes first run into a well at the Sakhalin-1 project
PU
05:20aENTERGY : Spring into Action with Maintenance, Safety Measures at Home this Fall
AQ
05:20aA H BELO : | Press Releases
AQ
05:20a10/2020 : Notice of General Meeting
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors line up for Ant Group's record $34.4 billion IPO
2'Time is very short' Britain says as EU's Barnier heads to London
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : to revamp business model as lower interest rates hit profit
4DOW JONES 30 : U.S. stock market braces for rocky week ahead of contentious U.S. election
5TECAN GROUP LTD. : Tecan to expand U.S. pipette tip manufacturing for COVID-19 testing supported through a $32..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group