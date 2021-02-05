Log in
Monetary Metals : Renews Financing to Investopedia's Best Online Gold Dealer

02/05/2021
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Monetary Metals® announces the renewal and expansion of its gold, silver & platinum leases to Money Metals Exchange, to finance the Idaho-based business' bullion inventory.

Money Metals Exchange (no relationship to Monetary Metals) was recently named "Best Overall Online Gold Dealer" for 2021 by Investopedia.

Monetary Metals has a disruptive model, obtaining precious metals from investors and leasing it to qualified companies who pay to use it, typically for inventory or work-in-progress. The investors benefit by earning interest on their metal, rather than paying to store it.

Participating investors on these gold, silver and platinum leases are now earning 2.2%-2.5% on their precious metals, paid in additional metal. Money Metals Exchange is the company's first client to lease three metals concurrently.

"Money Metals is a well-managed business, and we're pleased to help finance their increasing inventories as they scale to support the growing bullion business," said Keith Weiner, CEO of Monetary Metals. He added, "This relationship benefits our investors, growing more of their ounces with each new lease opportunity."

"Without a doubt, Monetary Metals Metals has helped our company rise to the top. And we're also pleased to be paying lease fees to precious metals investors in lieu of paying interest to bankers!" said Stefan Gleason, president of Money Metals Exchange. "The extra inventory we are able to carry—thanks to the Monetary Metals program—has positioned us extremely well to supply our customers during this extended period of high demand for precious metals," concluded Gleason.

About Monetary Metals 

Monetary Metals® is Unlocking the Productivity of Gold by offering a Yield on Gold, Paid in Gold® to investors, and Gold Financing, Simplified to gold-using businesses (mints, miners, refiners, jewelers, etc.). In addition, the company's market analysis and proprietary charts, including the gold forward rate, are utilized by gold investors and gold-using businesses globally. The company's content is widely syndicated on gold, alternative investing, and mainstream sites.

About Money Metals Exchange

Founded in 2010, Money Metals Exchange is a national precious metals investment company and news service. The company specializes in buying and selling bullion coins, bars, and rounds – as well as educating investors. Money Metals Depository operates a UL-rated Class 3 precious metals vault in Idaho and provides secure, audited, and physically segregated storage to individuals, IRA holders, and institutions.

Members of the media should contact: John Flaherty at: 480-343-1218 / 290871@email4pr.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/monetary-metals-renews-financing-to-investopedias-best-online-gold-dealer-301223040.html

SOURCE Monetary Metals


© PRNewswire 2021
