Monetary Policy Announcement (16-09-2020)

Monetary Policy Announcement
The Monetary Policy Committee of SBP will meet on Monday, September 21, 2020at SBP Karachi to decide about Monetary Policy. Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Dr. Reza Baqir, will give a press conference on the same day after the MPC.
