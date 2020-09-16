Log in
Monetary Policy Announcement (16-09-2020)

09/16/2020 | 01:05am EDT

External Relations Department

ERD/M&PRD/PR/01/2020-97

September 15, 2020

Monetary Policy Announcement

The Monetary Policy Committee of SBP will meet on Monday, September 21, 2020at SBP Karachi to decide about Monetary Policy. Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Dr. Reza Baqir, will give a press conference on the same day after the MPC.

*****

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

State Bank of Pakistan published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 05:04:02 UTC
