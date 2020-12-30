Monetary Policy Announcement - December 2020

CENTRAL BANK OF

MONETARY POLICY ANNOUNCEMENT

December 30, 2020

CENTRAL BANK MAINTAINS REPO RATE AT 3.50 PER CENT

International economic conditions improved during the second half of 2020 on account of extraordinary policy actions on the monetary and fiscal fronts in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The International Monetary Fund updated its global growth projection for 2020 to -4.4 per cent, compared to its mid-year estimate of -4.9 per cent. Central banks in developed countries did not adjust policy rates at their recent meetings in November, opting instead to increase asset purchase programs as in the case of the United States and the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, recovery in developing countries is being led by China where economic activity expanded by 4.9 per cent during the third quarter. However, economic resuscitation is yet to hit the shores of the Caribbean, with tourism-dependent economies, in particular, continuing to record double-digit declines in output. Burgeoning optimism for a durable global rebound in 2021 following the development, approval and deployment of Covid-19 vaccines is being tempered by the emergence of new strains of the virus in Europe and parts of Africa.

Domestically, while the economy remained subdued during the third quarter of 2020, there were signs of resurgence in construction-notably public works and home repairs-as well as manufacturing. As the year comes to a close, there are also indications that a number of financial institutions and other private businesses are successfully adapting their processes to streamline operations and boost sales, notwithstanding the shadows cast by the pandemic.

Headline inflation remained contained, measuring 0.9 per cent in the 12 months to November 2020. However, there has been a notable uptick in food inflation to 5.1 per cent in November compared with 2.1 per cent in August, possibly related to Covid-19 disruptions in supply from domestic and imported sources.