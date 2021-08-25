Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Monetary Policy Committee Announcement September 2021

08/25/2021 | 10:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PUBLIC NOTICE

MONETARY POLICY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCEMENT

The Bank of Zambia wishes to announce to the business community and the general public that the quarterly Monetary Policy Committee Announcement and Press Briefing will take place on Wednesday 1st September, 2021.

The Press Briefing will be held at 10:00hrs in the Bank of Zambia Auditorium. Only accredited members of the Press are invited to the briefing.

Members of the public can follow the proceedings via a live broadcast on ZNBC Television and BoZ Facebook page.

For further information and clarification, please contact:

Assistant Director - Communications

Executive Department

Bank of Zambia

P O Box 30080

LUSAKA

Telephone Number: (+260) 211 399300

Disclaimer

Bank of Zambia published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 14:00:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:09aTORONTO DOMINION BANK : CRA Compelling Disclosure vs Anonymous Taxpayers Affirmed By Court
AQ
10:09aNOVARTIS : provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma
AQ
10:09aDSM - repurchase of shares
AQ
10:08aAMERICAN LIGHTING : Inc. Unveils Twinkly Pro Line for Seasonal Lighting Solutions
BU
10:08aROBOFI LAUNCHES KICKSTARTER CAMPAIGN FOR THE INNOVATIVE TOSY FLYING DUO : An LED Boomerang & Flying Disc
BU
10:08aICE CANADA MORNING COMMENT : Canola Rebounds After Overnight Declines
DJ
10:07aDelta to add $200 monthly health insurance charge for unvaccinated staff
RE
10:06aMODERNA : Kenya Vaccinates 72,760 Against Covid-19 on a Single Day
AQ
10:06aUNIVERSAL MEDIA : KK Deserves Hero's Funeral - Angula
AQ
10:06aPFIZER : Covid-19 - USA Donates Over 500,000 Doses of Pfizer Vaccine to Angola
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : Global corporate profits to fall 8% in Q3 after record Q2 - data
2ANALYSIS-INFLATION VS JOBS HOLE: A tradeoff the Fed still hopes to skirt
3Digital identifiers to help crypto market go mainstream
4ASML HOLDING N.V. : ASML N : REPORT OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF ASML HOLDING N.V. HELD ON..
5Wall Street to hold fire in record high territory

HOT NEWS