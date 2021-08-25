Monetary Policy Committee Announcement September 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

MONETARY POLICY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCEMENT

The Bank of Zambia wishes to announce to the business community and the general public that the quarterly Monetary Policy Committee Announcement and Press Briefing will take place on Wednesday 1st September, 2021.

The Press Briefing will be held at 10:00hrs in the Bank of Zambia Auditorium. Only accredited members of the Press are invited to the briefing.

Members of the public can follow the proceedings via a live broadcast on ZNBC Television and BoZ Facebook page.

For further information and clarification, please contact:

Assistant Director - Communications

Executive Department

Bank of Zambia

P O Box 30080

LUSAKA

Telephone Number: (+260) 211 399300