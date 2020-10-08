Monetary Policy Committee Market Perceptions Survey September 2020

The Central Bank of Kenya has released the report of the Market Perceptions Survey of September 2020. The survey is conducted every two months, prior to every Monetary Policy Committee meeting, to obtain the expectations of banks and non-bank private sector firms on selected economic indicators.

The highlights of the September 2020 Market Perceptions Survey include:

Optimism in the country's economic prospects increased with the continued lifting of restrictions and reopening of businesses. On average, banks and non-bank private firms increased their optimism from 58 and 48 percent in July to 81 and 62 percent, respectively in September.

Respondents expected economic activity to increase in September and October.

The proportion of firms expecting to lay off employees declined with improving economic activity.

Banks expected an increase in private sector credit growth in 2020.

Inflation expectations remained well anchored within the target range in the next 2 months, 12 months and over the medium term.

Read the full report here