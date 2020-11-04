Monetary Policy Committee Post Meeting Statement - 02 October 2020

PRESS STATEMENT

DELIBERATIONS AND RESOLUTIONS OF THE MONETARY POLICY

COMMITTEE MEETING HELD ON 2 OCTOBER 2020

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (the Bank) met on 2 October 2020 and deliberated on macroeconomic developments and monetary policy interventions to consolidate and sustain the price and financial system stability obtaining in the economy. The MPC expects price stability to continue prevailing in the economy during the last quarter of this year mainly on account of the improved operating business environment brought about by the foreign exchange auction system.

The foreign exchange auction system which started on 23 June 2020 has ushered in a more predictable foreign exchange market that is conducive for sustainable economic development. With sixteen auctions having been conducted to date and a total amount of US$291 million having been allotted, the MPC is pleased that the foreign exchange auction has also managed to improve the much needed availability of foreign exchange.

Against the above context, the MPC resolved to put the following measures to buttress price and financial system stability in order to foster the country's economic recovery process: -