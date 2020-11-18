Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Monetary Policy Committee's Decision 7/2020Mr. Titanun MallikamasSecretary of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/18/2020 | 04:15am EST

BOT Press Release No. 80/2020

Monetary Policy Committee's Decision 7/2020

​Mr. Titanun Mallikamas, Secretary of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), announced the outcome of the meeting on 18 November 2020 as follows.

The Committee voted unanimously to maintain the policy rate at 0.50 percent to support economic recovery while placing emphasis on more targeted measures.

The Committee assessed that despite the recent better-than-expected outturn, the Thai economy would recover slowly and need support from the continued low policy rate. Nonetheless, the economic recovery would remain fragile and highly uncertain. The Committee thus voted to maintain the policy rate at this meeting and to preserve the limited policy space in order to act at the appropriate and most effective timing.

The Thai economy in the third quarter of 2020 improved more than expected. However, the recovery would remain slow and vary significantly among economic sectors. Overall economic activities were projected to take approximately two years before returning to the pre-pandemic level. Consequently, the labor market would remain fragile, especially as labor incomes remained low. This would in turn weigh on private consumption, particularly among low-income households, following a phase-out of temporary supporting factors. Public expenditure was expected to be lower than previously assessed. The financial system remained sound, despite increasing vulnerabilities given the economic outlook and risks to the financial positions of businesses and households. Meanwhile, headline inflation would be less negative in line with increasing energy prices and would stay close to the lower bound of the target range in 2021. Medium-term inflation expectations remained anchored within the target.

Despite ample liquidity in the financial system and low financing costs, some businesses, especially SMEs, and households in need of liquidity have not gained access to credits. The baht appreciated rapidly against the US dollar owing to risk-on sentiment following the US presidential election outcome and the progress of COVID-19 vaccine development. The Committee expressed concerns over the rapid appreciation of the baht as this affected the fragile economic recovery. Therefore, the Committee would closely monitor developments in foreign exchange markets and capital flows as well as consider the necessity of implementing additional appropriate measures.

The Committee viewed that policy coordination among government agencies would be critical to support the economic recovery going forward. Monetary policy must remain accommodative. Financial and credit measures should expedite liquidity distribution to the affected groups in a targeted and timely manner, and financial institutions should accelerate debt restructuring to have a broader impact. Fiscal measures continued to play an important role in shoring up the economy. The government should thus accelerate budget disbursement and assist the vulnerable target groups. In addition, implementation of supply-side policies should be accelerated to support business restructuring and upskilling of labor, which would help support sustainable economic recovery in the long term.

Under the monetary policy framework with objectives of maintaining price stability, supporting sustainable and full-potential economic growth, and preserving financial stability, the Committee continued to put emphasis on supporting economic recovery. The Committee would monitor the adequacy of the government measures and various risks, including domestic political uncertainties, progress of protocols for admitting foreign tourists, and financial position of businesses and households, in deliberating monetary policy going forward. The Committee would stand ready to use additional appropriate monetary policy tools if necessary.

Bank of Thailand
18 November 2020

For further information, please contact : Monetary Policy Strategy Division
Tel : +66 2283 6186, +66 2356 7872
E-mail : MPStrategyDiv@bot.or.th


Disclaimer

Bank of Thailand published this content on 18 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2020 09:14:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:33aFIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES : A guaranteed path to business transformation in your customer service operations
PU
04:33aLIFEBRANDZ : Refund Arrangement On The Termination Of Investment Agreement Between LB F&B Pte. Ltd. And Kaji Mitsuyoshi In Relation To An Incorporation Of Company To Conduct A High-End Japanese Restaurant Business In Singapore
PU
04:32aVolkswagen welcomes German government's scheme to support low-emission cars
RE
04:32aBritish insurer RSA agrees £7.2 billion cash takeover offer
RE
04:31aBitcoin breaks $18,000 as rally powers on, all-time high in sight
RE
04:31aEUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS : TIM Commits to Capacity on EUTELSAT KONNECT and KONNECT VHTS to Expand High-Speed Broadband Delivery
BU
04:31aBLACK FRIDAY DSW DEALS (2020) : Best Early Shoes, Boots, Sandals, Slippers & More Footwear Savings Shared by Deal Tomato
BU
04:31aSignificant progress in the production of Dicot's drug candidate
AQ
04:31aThe Veterinary Vaccines Market Expected to Grow at $11.80 Billion by 2028
AQ
04:31aCanadian-Danish Group Strikes $9.6 Billion Deal for U.K. Insurer RSA
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : TESLA SURGES AS FUND MANAGERS FACE BIG DECISION: How much to own
2Oil rises on hopes for delay in OPEC+ supply increase
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. to approve 737 MAX return as Boeing faces strong headwinds
4NOKIA OYJ : Nokia, Elisa and Qualcomm achieve 5G speed record in Finland
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V. : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : U.S. judge dismisses part of diesel criminal ca..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group