Monetary Policy Decision - June 2021

economic activity, with a likely further dampening due to periodic lockdowns and other forms of restrictions in response to emergence of new COVID-19 variants. A slow rollout of vaccines, resulting in the continuance of weak economic activity and the possible decline in international commodity prices could also result in lower inflation, as would any capacity constraints in implementing the ERTP initiatives.

Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted by 7.9 percent in 2020, compared to a growth rate of 3 percent in 2019. The decline in output is attributable to the contraction in production of both the mining and non-mining sectors, mainly resulting from the impact of the strict COVID-19 pandemic containment measures. Mining output contracted significantly by 26.2 percent in 2020 compared to a lower decline of 4.1 percent in 2019, mainly due to weaker performance of the diamond, soda ash, coal, prospecting and other mining subsectors. Non-mining GDP contracted by 5.9 percent in 2020 compared to a growth rate of 3.9 percent in 2019.

Projections by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) suggest a rebound in economic growth for Botswana in 2021. The Ministry projects a growth rate of 8.8 percent in 2021, before moderating to 5.5 percent in 2022, while the IMF forecasts the domestic economy to grow by 8.3 percent in 2021; this is expected to moderate to 6.4 percent in 2022. The growth outcome will largely depend on the successful rollout of the vaccination programme.

Meanwhile, the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic containment measures pose uncertainty and challenges to economic growth given Botswana's vulnerability to external shocks, notably, on diamond prices and demand, tourism and delays in the importation of supplies. Nonetheless, it is estimated that the economy performed better in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, given the gradual easing of COVID-19 movement restrictions and vaccine rollouts in the first quarter.