Victoria - September 30, 2020

Monetary Policy Rate remains at 3.0% for Q4 2020

The Board of the Central Bank of Seychelles (CBS) has decided to maintain the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 3.0% for the fourth quarter of the year. Cognisant of the need to support the domestic economy, the broader set of policy measures implemented by CBS to address challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to assume a greater role in minimising economic loss. Despite the opening of the international airport, economic activity remained subdued due to a sluggish recovery of tourism in terms of both tourist arrivals and tourism earnings. Additionally, inflationary pressures are forecasted to increase in the short to medium term following the depreciation of the domestic currency as a result of limited supply of foreign exchange compared to demand. As such, consistent with the unchanged MPR, the interest rate on the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) and Standing Credit Facility (SCF) will remain at 1.0% and 6.0%, respectively.

On the domestic front, the pandemic is anticipated to reduce income generated in the services sector, constrain private sector revenue and necessitate adjustments in the labour market, amongst many other effects. Given that the performance of the tourism sector is expected to remain significantly below its 2019 level in the near term, the main driving forces of the economy are expected to stem from the fisheries and manufacturing sectors. However, revenue generated in these sectors will be insufficient to compensate for the loss in tourism revenue. Consequently, economic activity is projected to contract by double-digits in 2020.

Taking into account relatively strong demand for foreign exchange and limited inflows observed since the second quarter, the domestic currency has depreciated against all major currencies, thus requiring CBS to support the market through the use of international reserves. Such developments are expected to persist for the rest of the year. The upward adjustment in the exchange rate is forecasted to increase the cost of imports and lead to additional inflationary pressures in the upcoming months. Given the uncertainty surrounding the recovery of the tourism sector, a change in social behaviour is required to help reduce domestic demand for foreign currency and thus, contribute towards stability in exchange rates and prices.