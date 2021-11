Annual headline inflation of Egypt's external environment continued its acceleration path in 2021 Q2, with an annual inflation rate of 2.8%, compared to 1.6% and 0.9% in 2021 Q1 and 2020 Q4 respectively. Inflation in advanced economies increased to 2.3% in 2021 Q2 from 1.1% in 2021 Q1, driven by higher inflation registered in the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Euro Area. Combined, all of the latter more than offset the continued deflation in Ja- pan. Similarly, inflation in emerging market economies rose to 4% in 2021 Q2 relative to 3% in the preceding quar- ter, with broad-based acceleration of inflation in Russia, China, and India, as well as relatively higher acceleration rates recorded in Brazil. Going forward, inflation is expected to continue to accelerate in most advanced and developing countries in the second half of 2021.

Brent crude oil prices have risen on average for ten consecutive months since October 2020 (except for April 2021), registering USD 73.45 per barrel at the end of August 2021. This marks a significant increase from the trough of USD 18.4 per barrel recorded in April 2020. The recent increases in February, March, and May were driven by both demand and supply side factors, with more weight given to supply side factors given. Demand for petroleum products has increased in the wake of post-COVID-19 economic recovery, as well as the EU natural gas shortage. At the same time oil production in the USA has been impacted by hurricane Ida, affecting global supply.