Monetary Policy Statement April 2021

The Board of Directors of the Central Reserve Bank of Peru (BCRP) decided to continue its expansionary policy stance, maintaining the reference rate at 0.25 percent and implementing further liquidity injection operations, in light of the following developments:

Global economic activity is expected to be more pronounced in next quarters as vaccination process continues around the world and significant stimulus packages are issued in United States.

Inflation is expected to remain within the target range throughout 2021 and 2022; and to lie at the lower part of the range during 2022, as economic activity will remain below its potential level.

The Board considers it appropriate to maintain a strong expansionary monetary stance for as long as the negative effects of the pandemic on inflation and its determinants persist. The BCRP will continue to take the necessary steps to sustain the payments system and credit flows, and stands ready to expand monetary stimulus using a range of instruments. As of April 7, BCRP injection operations totaled S/ 58,408 million, of which S/ 49,830 million were associated with government- backed repos.