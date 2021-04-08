Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Monetary Policy Statement April 2021

04/08/2021 | 11:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

MONETARY POLICY STATEMENT APRIL 2021

BCRP MAINTAINED REFERENCE RATE AT 0.25%

  1. The Board of Directors of the Central Reserve Bank of Peru (BCRP) decided to continue its expansionary policy stance, maintaining the reference rate at 0.25 percent and implementing further liquidity injection operations, in light of the following developments:
    1. Year-on-yearinflation increased from 2.4 percent in February to 2.6 percent in March due to supply factors that led to higher prices of some goods. Trend inflation remains in the lower part of the target range. Year-on- year core inflation was 1.8 percent in March.
    2. Inflation is expected to remain within the target range throughout 2021 and 2022; and to lie at the lower part of the range during 2022, as economic activity will remain below its potential level.
    3. One-yearahead expected inflation was 2.2 percent in March.
    4. Leading indicators continued to recover in March and most firms' growth expectations are in optimistic territory.
    5. Global economic activity is expected to be more pronounced in next quarters as vaccination process continues around the world and significant stimulus packages are issued in United States.
  3. The Board considers it appropriate to maintain a strong expansionary monetary stance for as long as the negative effects of the pandemic on inflation and its determinants persist. The BCRP will continue to take the necessary steps to sustain the payments system and credit flows, and stands ready to expand monetary stimulus using a range of instruments. As of April 7, BCRP injection operations totaled S/ 58,408 million, of which S/ 49,830 million were associated with government- backed repos.
  4. The Board also decided to maintain the following interest rates on its window facility operations in domestic currency with financial entities:
    1. Overnight deposits: 0.15 percent per year.
    2. Direct security/currency repo and rediscount operations: 0.50 percent per year.
  6. The BCRP Board's next monetary policy session will take place on May 13, 2021.
    Lima, April 8, 2021

Disclaimer

Banco Central de Reserva del Peru published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 03:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:20aIndian shares snap winning streak as banks fall
RE
12:20aCNOOC  : Voluntary announcement
PU
12:20aXPeng to Build New Plant Amid Strong Electric-Vehicle Demand
DJ
12:18aPT MEDCO ENERGI INTERNASIONAL TBK  : MedcoEnergi Announces Strategic Alliance with Kansai Electric Power Company
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:14aDORMAN PRODUCTS  : Launches 700+ New Products, Featuring New Drive Shaft and Control Arm Coverage
PU
12:13aCORRECTION -- Ultra Resources Inc. Closes Private Placement
GL
12:09aIndia's retail inflation likely rose in March but stayed within target
RE
12:07aIONEER  : Old documents fuel latest bid to halt Nevada lithium mine
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BEYOND MEAT, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Impossible Foods in talks to list on the stock market - sources
2Apple argues it faces competition in video game market as 'Fortnite' trial nears
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : union drive losing by wide margin with nearly half the votes counted
4S&P 500 : Oil flat as weaker dollar offsets coronavirus demand worries
5EXCLUSIVE: GameStop's strong stock performance triggered board director's exit
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ