Monetary and financial trends - Accommodative financial conditions support the real economy

03/17/2021 | 09:27am EDT
Monetary and financial trends - Accommodative financial conditions support the real economy Analysis - March 2021 - No. 6
Authors Danmarks Nationalbank
Subject Economic activity and employment; Current economic and monetary trends; Danish Economy; Monetary policy; Monetary- and foreign-exchange; Monetary- and foreign-exchange policy; Financial assets and balances; Fixed-exchange-rate policy; The money and currency markets; Monetary-policy instrument
Type Analysis
Year 2021
Published 17 March 2021
Despite long term yields in particular having increased in 2021, the interest rate level is still low. Simultaneously, equity and house prices have increased during the past six month, and the financial conditions are considered accommodative. The Danish krone is moderately strengthened against the euro since March 2020.
Disclaimer

Danmarks Nationalbank published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 10:35:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
