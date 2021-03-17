Monetary and financial trends - Accommodative financial conditions support the real economy

Authors Danmarks Nationalbank Subject Economic activity and employment ; Current economic and monetary trends ; Danish Economy ; Monetary policy ; Monetary- and foreign-exchange ; Monetary- and foreign-exchange policy ; Financial assets and balances ; Fixed-exchange-rate policy ; The money and currency markets ; Monetary-policy instrument Type Analysis Year 2021 Published 17 March 2021

Despite long term yields in particular having increased in 2021, the interest rate level is still low. Simultaneously, equity and house prices have increased during the past six month, and the financial conditions are considered accommodative. The Danish krone is moderately strengthened against the euro since March 2020.

