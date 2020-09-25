The annual growth rate of the broad monetary aggregate M3 decreased to 9.5% in August 2020 from 10.1% in July, averaging 9.6% in the three months up to August. The components of M3 showed the following developments. The annual growth rate of the narrower aggregate M1, which comprises currency in circulation and overnight deposits, decreased to 13.2% in August from 13.5% in July. The annual growth rate of short-term deposits other than overnight deposits (M2-M1) decreased to 0.4% in August from 1.4% in July. The annual growth rate of marketable instruments (M3-M2) decreased to 8.3% in August from 11.4% in July.

Press release / 25 September 2020

Monetary developments in the euro area: August 2020

Looking at the components' contributions to the annual growth rate of M3, the narrower aggregate M1 contributed 9.0 percentage points (down from 9.2 percentage points in July), short-termdeposits other than overnight deposits (M2-M1)contributed 0.1 percentage point (down from 0.4 percentage point) and marketable instruments (M3-M2)contributed 0.4 percentage point (down from 0.6 percentage point).

From the perspective of the holding sectors of deposits in M3, the annual growth rate of deposits placed by households stood at 7.5% in August, compared with 7.4% in July, while the annual growth rate of deposits placed by non-financial corporations decreased to 19.9% in August from 20.4% in July. Finally, the annual growth rate of deposits placed by non-monetary financial corporations (excluding insurance corporations and pension funds) decreased to 4.6% in August from 9.0% in July.

Counterparts of the broad monetary aggregate M3

As a reflection of changes in the items on the monetary financial institution (MFI) consolidated balance sheet other than M3 (counterparts of M3), the annual growth rate of M3 in August 2020 can be broken down as follows: credit to general government contributed 6.0 percentage points (up from 5.6

