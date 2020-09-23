Monetary indicators – August 2020

23.09.2020

At end-August 2020, broad money (M3) amounted to RON 452,793.9 million, up 1.5 percent ( in both nominal and real terms 1) month on month and 14.3 percent (11.3 percent in real terms) year on year.

Table 1. Monetary aggregates*

INDICATORS 31 August 2020

(RON mill.) Aug. 2020/

Jul. 2020

% Aug. 2020/

Aug. 2019

% M1 (narrow money) 306,969.5 1.9 22.6 Currency in circulation ** 83,926.0 1.0 15.2 Overnight deposits *** 223,043.5 2.2 25.7 M2 (intermediate money) 452,793.9 1.5 14.3 M1 306,969.5 1.9 22.6 Deposits with an agreed maturity of up to and including two years (includes also deposits redeemable at a period of notice of up to and including three months) 145,824.4 0.7 -0.1 M3 (broad money) 452,793.9 1.5 14.3 M2 452,793.9 1.5 14.3 Other marketable instruments (repurchase agreements, money market fund shares and units, debt securities with a maturity of up to and including two years) 0.0 0.0 0.0

* provisional data

** currency outside banks

***current accounts, demand deposits

Table 2. Broad money and its counterpart*

INDICATORS 31 August 2020

(RON mill.) Aug. 2020/

Jul. 2020

% Aug. 2020/

Aug. 2019

% Broad money (M3) 452,793.9 1.5 14.3 Net foreign assets ** 221,943.9 0.9 17.3 Net domestic assets *** 230,850.0 2.1 11.4

* provisional data

** after deducting foreign liabilities from foreign assets.

Foreign assets include: loans granted to non-residents; deposits with non-residents; debt securities held (issued by non-residents); shares and other equity with non-residents; monetary gold.

Foreign liabilities include funds raised from non-residents: deposits; negotiable debt securities issued on external markets. Starting December 2014, according to the new international statistical standards (ESA 2010), the IMF's SDR allocations are included in foreign liabilities.

*** after deducting domestic liabilities (except M3 components) from domestic assets.

Domestic assets include: loans granted to residents; negotiable debt securities held (issued by residents); shares and other equity with residents.

Domestic liabilities (except M3 components) include funds raised from residents: deposits with an original maturity of over two years (including deposits redeemable at notice over three months); negotiable debt securities with an original maturity of over two years issued on the domestic market; capital and reserves.

At end-August 2020,loans to non-government sectorgranted by credit institutions increased 0.9 percent (similar developments in real terms) from July 2020 to RON 274,493.1 million. RON-denominated loans, representing 68.4 percent of total loans to non-government sector, moved up 1.2 percent, whilst foreign currency-denominated loans, representing 31.6 percent of total loans to non-government sector, went up 0.1 percent when expressed in RON (when expressed in EUR, the indicator went down 0.1 percent).

In year-on-year comparison, loans to non-government sector advanced 3.7 percent (1.0 percent in real terms), on the back of the 6.3 percent increase in RON-denominated loans (3.6 percent in real terms) and the 1.5 percent decrease in foreign currency-denominated loans expressed in RON (down 3.8 percent when expressed in EUR).

Table 3. Non-government loans*

INDICATORS 31 August 2020

(RON mill.) Aug. 2020/

Jul. 2020

% Aug. 2020/

Aug. 2019

% Non-government loans (total) ** 274,493.1 0.9 3.7 RON-denominated non-government loans: 187,836.6 1.2 6.3 -households 115,148.7 1.0 10.2 -other sectors (non-financial corporations and non-monetary financial institutions) 72,687.9 1.5 0.8 Forex-denominated non-government loans: 86,656.4 0.1 -1.5 -households 32,422.3 -0.8 -8.2 -other sectors (non-financial corporations and non-monetary financial institutions) 54,234.2 0.7 2.9

* provisional data

** non-performing loans are also included

Credit to general government 2increased by 1.9 percent in August 2020 from the previous month to RON 135,982.0 million and moved up 29.7 percent (26.4 percent in real terms) versus the year-ago period.

Deposits of non-government resident customersadvanced by 1.6 percent month on month to RON 389,666.0 million and the annual growth rate was 14.0 percent (11.1 percent in real terms).

Residents' RON-denominated deposits, representing 64.5 percent of deposits of non-government customers, moved up 2.2 percent to RON 251,169.6 million month on month and 12.7 percent (9.8 percent in real terms) year on year.

Table 4. Deposits of non-government resident customers*

INDICATORS 31 August 2020

(RON mill.) Aug. 2020/

Jul. 2020

% Aug. 2020/

Aug. 2019

% Deposits of non-government resident customers (total)** 389,666.0 1.6 14.0 RON-denominated deposits of residents: 251,169.6 2.2 12.7 - households 140,632.6 0.2 12.9 - other sectors (non-financial corporations and non-monetary financial institutions) 110,537.0 4.8 12.4 Forex-denominated deposits of residents: 138,496.5 0.5 16.5 - households 100,179.0 0.5 16.2 - other sectors (non-financial corporations and non-monetary financial institutions) 38,317.5 0.4 17.6

* provisional data

** includes current accounts, demand deposits and all time deposits, irrespective of maturity

RON-denominated household depositsadvanced by 0.2 percent to RON 140,632.6 million month on month and by 12.9 percent (10.0 percent in real terms) year on year.

RON-denominated deposits of other sectors(non-financial corporations and non-monetary financial institutions) went up 4.8 percent (to RON 110,537.0 million) month on month and 12.4 percent (9.5 percent in real terms) versus the year-ago period.

Residents' foreign currency-denominated deposits, representing 35.5 percent of total deposits of non-government customers, increased by 0.5 percent against July 2020 to RON 138,496.5 million when expressed in domestic currency (when expressed in EUR, these deposits went up 0.3 percent to EUR 28,612.6 million). In year-on-year comparison, this indicator grew 16.5 percent when expressed in RON and 13.9 percent when expressed in EUR.

Foreign currency-denominated deposits of householdswent up 0.5 percent from July 2020 when expressed in RON to RON 100,179.0 million (up 0.3 percent when the indicator is expressed in EUR). On an annual basis, this indicator expanded by 16.2 percent when expressed in domestic currency and by 13.5 percent when expressed in EUR.

Foreign currency-denominated deposits of other sectorsrose by 0.4 percent against the previous month when expressed in RON (up 0.2 percent when the indicator is expressed in EUR). Compared to August 2019, this indicator moved up 17.6 percent when expressed in RON (up 14.9 percent when expressed in EUR).

1According to press release no. 237 issued on 10 September 2020 by the National Institute of Statistics, in August 2020 the consumer price index was 99.95 month on month and 102.68 year on year.

2It includes credit granted to general government (central government, local government and social security funds) in amount of RON 10,645.3 million and debt securities issued by these institutional sectors running at RON 125,336.8 million (outstanding at end-August 2020).

Note:

In the monetary balance sheets of monetary financial institutions, the accrued interest receivable/payable related to financial assets and liabilities is recorded under remaining assets/remaining liabilities.

Data for preparing monetary indicators are reported by monetary financial institutions in accordance with NBR Regulation No. 4/2014 on reporting statistical data and information to the National Bank of Romania, as subsequently amended and supplemented, Title I, Chapters I and II.

