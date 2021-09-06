Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Monetary statistics (statistical publication)

09/06/2021 | 09:12am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Subscribe to e-mail notifications of updates to this page.

This publication contains selected economic indicators of the Czech Republic, produced as part of the CNB's monetary statistics.

Tables 1 and 2 compare key interest rates of the CNB and the Czech financial markets with analogous rates in the euro area. Tables 3 to 9 deal with monetary indicators, i.e. monetary aggregates and their counterparts, from various viewpoints and in various breakdowns. In addition to the main components of M3, they focus on stocks, transactions and growth rates of other items, such as foreign assets/liabilities and credit aggregates. Tables 10 and 11 supplement the preceding data on monetary financial institutions with price information, i.e. interest rates on deposits received and loans provided. Table 12 deals with cost-of-borrowing indicators. Tables 13 to 15 focus on other financial institutions operating in the field of financial intermediation. Table 13 provides the balance sheet of investment funds, Table 14 the balance sheet of financial corporations engaged in lending (FCLs) and Table 15 a more detailed breakdown of the consumer credit and other loans provided by FCLs.

The tables are always supplemented with a brief statistical commentary on the main changes and trends. A glossary and technical notes are also included.

Underlying data for the publication are located in the ARAD statistical database. The data are released in accordance with the publication calendar of the relevant statistics.

Current issue of the publication

Disclaimer

Ceska Narodni Banka published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 08:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:37aInformation relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions composant le capital au 31 août 2021
DJ
04:35aDEFI TECHNOLOGIES : RegTech Start-ups as a credible gateway for institutional investors to get into DeFi
AQ
04:33aSÜSS MICROTEC SE : Correction of a release from 03/09/2021 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
04:32aChinese automaker Geely hires former Bentley design chief
RE
04:32aMITSUBISHI MATERIALS : Our subsidiary in Indonesia helps the community respond to COVID-19- Provides oxygen for healthcare facilities and holds workplace vaccinations for employees and neighborhood residents -
PU
04:32aAlternative transport fuels elements of the European Union's “Fit for 55” package
PU
04:32aCHANGES TO THE RENEWABLE ENERGY DIRECTIVE REVISION AND REFUEL EU PROPOSALS : Greenhouse gas savings and costs in 2030
PU
04:32aMD MEDICAL INVESTMENTS : Group posts 66% ebitda, 83% net profit growth in 1h 2021
PU
04:32aINTERTRUST N : Five reasons for choosing a third-party AIFM
PU
04:32aCEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 172 / 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Shares lifted by prospect of lower rates for longer
2Binance removes Singapore products on main platform after regulator's w..
3Tech gains keep European stocks just below record highs
4JD.com says founder Liu to step away from day-to-day operations
5Kalyan Jewellers India : India's August gold imports nearly double as p..

HOT NEWS